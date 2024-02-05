Judge moves case forward against man charged in Stevens Point library stabbing

STEVENS POINT − A Portage County judge Monday ordered the case against a 29-year-old man charged with stabbing another man at the downtown Stevens Point library to move forward.

Frank C. Jackson faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, physical abuse of an elder person, felony battery and resisting an officer. Jackson had a hearing Monday in front of Portage County Circuit Judge Louis Molepske Jr. Molepske found there was enough evidence to show a crime probably was committed and Jackson probably did it.

Molepske scheduled Jackson's next appearance for Feb. 19.

According to the criminal complaint, at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 23, officers responded to a report of a stabbing that took place on the second floor of the Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St. in Stevens Point.

When police arrived, they learned Jackson had walked out of the library following the stabbing, according to the complaint. Officers found Jackson walking away from the library and ordered him to stop, but he kept walking away. Jackson did not follow officers' instructions and pulled away when they tried to arrest him, according to the complaint.

Officers found a stabbing victim on the library's second floor. The 71-year-old victim had a stab wound in his upper left chest. The victim told an officer he had been stabbed in the heart. Blood was covering the man's chest, according to the complaint.

Witnesses told officers Jackson and the victim had been sitting in two chairs arguing when Jackson jumped up and on top of the 71-year-old man and began to make stabbing motions, according to the complaint. Jackson then got off the man and left the library. Officers found a knife with a black handle and a four-inch blade on the floor near where the stabbing occurred.

The older man said Jackson became angry and started throwing potato chips at him. Jackson said, "If you don't pay me, I'll mess you up." Jackson's behavior caught the attention of the library staff, who removed him from the building.

The victim said Jackson returned to the building a short time later, while the victim was in the bathroom. When the victim came out of the bathroom, he saw Jackson standing next to a pile of the victim's belongings. Jackson was holding two knives, one of them taken from the pile, the victim said. Jackson said he was going to hurt the older man.

The victim said he thought Jackson was just being "a drunken idiot" and ignored him. The victim sat down in one of the chairs prior to Jackson lunging at him with the knife, according to the complaint. The man wound up with three wounds to his chest.

