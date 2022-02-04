Judge mulling restitution for man convicted in $3.5 million temp agency scheme

Tam Vuong arrives at the federal courthouse to be arraigned on tax fraud charges in 2019.

WORCESTER — A federal judge is mulling how much a city temp agency manager should pay in restitution following a multimillion-dollar under-the-table payment scheme that netted him two years in prison.

Tam Vuong, who is set to report to federal prison by month’s end, argued through his lawyer Thursday that he should pay nothing, a contention at which a prosecutor bristled.

“The defendant claims to take responsibility, but seeks to pay nothing,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Carol E. Head told a judge in Worcester’s U.S. District Court. “That is not taking responsibility.”

Vuong was sentenced to 25 months in prison in December after pleading guilty to charges relating to allegations he, for the second time in a decade, skirted payroll taxes and insurance premiums by paying workers at his temp agency under the table.

The government has alleged Vuong owes the IRS about $3 million in unpaid payroll taxes, and his insurance company about $350,000 in unpaid premiums — both sums they say he avoided by failing to disclose the cash wages.

Vuong’s lawyer, Forrest W. Kim, argued Thursday that Vuong should pay nothing, saying he was not wholly responsible for the scheme and that no entity was actually stolen from.

Kim asserted that Vuong did in fact pay payroll taxes on at least $4 million of about $30 million in disputed wages. He said the people who did not pay taxes were “silent partners” of Vuong’s whom he, regrettably, allowed to use his tax identification and other credentials.

Kim, in response to a question from U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman about what Vuong thought the “silent partners” would be doing with his credentials, called his client’s behavior “very reckless.”

He said Vuong, who watched the virtual court conference from inside a vehicle, “was really stupid” to give the “silent partners” his credentials, and is now paying the price.

Kim asked Hillman to consider his argument regarding the alleged partners as mitigating the government’s restitution request. He further argued in court documents that the people Vuong employed were not likely to be beneficiaries of Social Security or Medicaid — programs payroll taxes fund — and so there was essentially no actual loss to the government.

Story continues

He made a similar argument with respect to the insurance company, Travelers, which, the government argued, lost about $350,000 in artificially low premiums as a result of Vuong understating how many people he employed.

Kim argued that Travelers never paid, and would not likely have paid, any benefits on behalf of the unreported workers.

“We are making the insurance company rich, in a way,” he said. “They didn’t pay any money out of their own pocket.”

Head said the argument was meritless, pointing Hillman to a decision from another federal court circuit in a similar case that she said supported her request.

“It’s persuasive, but it’s not really binding in this circuit,” Kim replied when Hillman asked him to comment on the ruling.

Head argued none of Kim’s arguments should be adopted. Vuong’s guilty plea requires him to pay restitution, she said, and he is responsible for the fraud perpetrated in his name.

In addition to requesting more than $3 million in restitution, Head asked Hillman to order Vuong to forfeit more than $150,000 in Facebook stock she said Vuong holds in an E-Trade account.

The government said in court papers that Vuong opened the account in his mother’s name with ill-gotten funds.

Kim argued Thursday that the money was legitimate proceeds Vuong earned and invested. His court brief requests that Hillman not order the money forfeited.

Hillman took the arguments under advisement Thursday. He also Thursday took under advisement a restitution request regarding an employee of Vuong’s who was also criminally charged.

Julio Lopez

Julio Lopez, who was sentenced to two years of probation in December, requested that Hillman not impose $239,000 in restitution the government alleges he owes to Travelers Insurance.

Lopez’s lawyer, Blake J. Rubin, noted that the government acknowledged the man to be a low-level player in the scheme. His main involvement, Rubin said, was acting as the paper owner of one of the temp agencies for Vuong, and creating an email account under a fictitious name to aid in the fraud.

Head said the government, recognizing Lopez’s role, decided not to request he pay restitution to the IRS. She said restitution to Travelers was appropriate and legally required, however, since he pleaded guilty to aiding in that fraud.

Head also requested Lopez forfeit about $18,000 in commissions she said he made that were related to the fraud.

Rubin asked Hillman to not order the money forfeited. He said Lopez is a father of two working 80 hours a week as a trucker, and noted he is on a payment plan to repay about $4,000 in related payroll taxes to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.

Lopez, who used to live in the area but now lives in California, attended the hearing virtually. Rubin noted at the man’s sentencing that he is facing immigration proceedings as a result of his guilty plea.

Court records show Hillman in December granted a request that Lopez’s U.S. passport — which was taken from him before his plea — be returned.

The man argued in support of his request that he had never violated the terms of his release, and that the U.S. Probation Office in California did not object to the passport’s return.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Judge mulling restitution for Tam Vuong, man convicted in $3.5 million temp agency scheme