Judge mulls detention for shooting suspect

Sep. 13—SALEM — A former Everett man charged with shooting a man and a woman inside a Salem apartment back in January says he was nowhere near the incident.

But as Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit mulls a decision to keep Wesly Jordan Alcin in custody as a danger pending trial, the judge noted there was evidence presented to the grand jury that Alcin had a key to the 32 Palmer St. apartment where the two were shot multiple times on Jan. 24.

And Tabit also cited a series of texts earlier in the day between Alcin and the woman, who was shot nine times.

The details were the first to emerge publicly in the months-old case, 10 days after Alcin was arrested on a warrant.

He and a second man, Deven William Kelley, 23, of Malden, were indicted last spring in the incident. Both are facing a series of charges that include two counts each of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and single counts of home invasion and armed assault in a dwelling.

Kelley, who was arrested shortly after the shootings, remains held; a detention hearing originally set for later this week has been moved to Sept. 22.

Tabit also scheduled a further hearing for Alcin on that day, as he considers whether to keep Alcin in custody pending trial or grant a request by defense lawyer Thomas Burke to release Alcin on $10,000 bail and a GPS bracelet.

With police reports remaining under seal in the incident and grand jury minutes automatically sealed as a matter of state law, few details have been disclosed about the incident.

Tabit suggested that based on his reading of the grand jury testimony, the crime appeared to be "an execution-style hit" on the woman, 30, who lived in the apartment, and her guest that night, a 33-year-old Lynn man, who was shot three times.

Prosecutor Michael Sheehan said that but for the interdiction of doctors, the case would be a murder.

Sheehan also cited Alcin's history of assault and firearms charges and a prior 18-month sentence. He said that at the time of the shooting, Malden police were looking for Alcin in connection with a shooting there.

The cases landed Alcin on the state police "most wanted" list earlier this year.

Burke said that in the Malden case, it was Alcin who was shot at first — and that as a result, he's been "trying to lay low" because he's concerned about being targeted again.

The lawyer said his client had been living on the Fellsway in Medford the past several months.

Burke argued that the victims of the Salem shooting have provided inconsistent accounts, and that the woman, who had the better vantage point to see the assailants — both of whom were wearing masks — did not identify Alcin.

Neither did the male victim, initially, said Burke.

"He denies any involvement in this incident," said Burke, "and the evidence connecting him to it is questionable."

Tabit did not indicate when he will issue a decision on Alcin's detention, but told the lawyers that if he plans to release Alcin, he will have the court make arrangements for Alcin to take part in the Sept. 22 hearing.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

