Judge: Murder defendant who has schizophrenia can be forced to take antipsychotic drugs

Darell Noble is led out of Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Lisa Allen's Courtroom after Allen on Monday ordered him to be forcibly medicated.

A man who has schizophrenia and is charged with fatally shooting a woman he had been friends with since seventh grade can be forcibly medicated while the case is pending, a judge ruled Monday.

The killing happened Oct. 19, 2023 at an apartment in Colerain Township. Police arrested 27-year-old Darell Noble at the apartment, and he was charged the next day with killing Deasia Wynn.

Noble wasn't diagnosed with schizophrenia until after his arrest, one of his attorneys, James Bogen, told The Enquirer.

Noble is charged with murder but has been deemed not mentally competent to stand trial − a finding that surrounds whether he understands the nature of the proceedings and can assist in his own defense.

Noble's attorneys also have asked for an examination to determine whether he can plead not guilty by reason of insanity. They question whether Noble knew right from wrong when he fatally shot Wynn, who was 26.

Noble is being held at Summit Behavioral Healthcare, a psychiatric hospital in Roselawn.

A psychiatrist testified Monday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court that Noble's mental illness affects his judgment and behavior.

Dr. Kevin Daly testified that Noble, who experiences auditory hallucinations, has been disruptive and made threats to hospital staff. Daly described a meeting with Noble, during which Daly said Noble was extremely paranoid and insisted that he be the one to ask questions.

Daly said Noble told him that he didn't want to take any medication.

He said Noble "doesn't have the capacity to give informed consent." He has recommended several medications including an antipsychotic drug.

Judge Lisa Allen granted a request by prosecutors for forced medication.

Wynn's family has said that the shooting apparently happened after an argument over the fact that Noble had crashed her car earlier in the day. Wynn and Noble had been friends since the seventh grade, her family told Enquirer media partner Fox19.

After the shooting, Noble left the apartment but then returned.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man charged with killing Deasia Wynn to be forcibly medicated