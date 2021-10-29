Judge: Murder prosecution of East Windsor man can continue

Oct. 29—HARTFORD — There is enough evidence for the murder prosecution of Gabriel B. Hesse of East Windsor to continue, a judge ruled Friday.

Senior Judge Frank M. D'Addabbo Jr. made that ruling after taking a little more than a week to review evidence presented by prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre during two days of hearings in the previous two weeks.

Hesse, 42, is accused of stabbing and bludgeoning his father, Halsey Hesse Jr., 73, to death in the older man's mobile home on Fairway Drive in East Windsor in October 2019.

Gabriel Hesse lived in a separate mobile home about a mile away in a park at 255-257 S. Main St. in East Windsor. He has been in jail since his November 2019 arrest, held in lieu of more than $2 million bond.

Connecticut law gives any defendant facing a charge that carries a potential life prison sentence the right to a hearing before a judge on whether the charge is supported by "probable cause," a low legal standard meaning that the judge is convinced that the defendant probably committed the crime.

The major issue in the case against Gabriel Hesse is whether he was the person who committed the attack on his father. Authorities have located no eyewitness to the killing, and Gabriel has denied to police that he committed it, according to an affidavit by East Windsor police Detective Scott M. Roberts.

But the judge cited several pieces of circumstantial evidence supporting a conclusion that Gabriel Hesse was the attacker. They included the lack of evidence of forced entry into Halsey Hesse's mobile home and inconsistencies in Gabriel's statements about his last contact with his father.

The judge also cited the discovery of a pair of black sneakers under Gabriel Hesse's mobile home, behind a pile of tires, with a sole pattern similar to tracks discovered in blood on the floor of Halsey Hesse's kitchen, where his body was found.

The judge also mentioned the discovery of a screwdriver in Gabriel Hesse's truck bearing blood stains found by the state forensic science laboratory to be consistent with Halsey Hesse's DNA.

Story continues

Other things the prosecution has to prove in a murder case are that the defendant caused the victim's death and that he intended to do so.

As to intent, the judge said he had counted the stab wounds listed in the medical examiner's autopsy report and found that there were 70.

After the judge ruled, public defender R. Bruce Lorenzen declined to present evidence to rebut the judge's finding of probable cause. Lorenzen also entered a not guilty plea on Gabriel Hesse's behalf.

The case was scheduled for the first in what will almost certainly be a long series of pretrial discussions among the lawyers and Judge Hope C. Seeley on Dec. 14 in Hartford Superior Court.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.