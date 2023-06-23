Judge nearly hit when bullet flew into Fayette County courthouse

Investigations continue after a scary situation Thursday afternoon at the Fayette County courthouse in Uniontown.

Officials say someone fired a gun outside the building around 3 p.m., sending a bullet through an upper-floor window in the back of the courthouse.

11 News learned Friday that the bullet nearly struck a judge as it hit the chair she was sitting in.

“Could have been a lot worse,” said Lt. Tom Kolencik of the Uniontown Police Department.

Kolencik said police found shell casings on Lincoln Street. That’s roughly three city blocks away from the courthouse.

He said the courthouse was not the intended target.

“[Were] they shooting at a home? [Were] they shooting at a car? Shooting at someone in a car? Shooting at an animal? We don’t know,” Kolencik said.

Regardless, he said this shooting was reckless.

“Firing a gun in a city, there’s too much going on around here with cars and houses and people,” Kolencik added.

Theresa Bradley agreed.

“God help! It could have hit anybody going this distance,” Bradley told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

She’s lived in Uniontown for six years. She said the string of recent gun violence -- especially with teenagers -- is uncalled for.

“I’m not scared to walk around or anything, but this has to stop,” Bradley said.

Police took a juvenile into custody Thursday as a person of interest. No charges have been filed. Police say another interview and forensics testing has to be done before that can happen.

Kolencik said it’s a tough case to investigate.

“This is the type of crime that can’t be solved without the public’s help, but in our city, the public always comes through and helps us,” Kolencik said. “We are 100% confident that will happen.”

Police are urging anyone with information on Thursday’s shooting, whether they saw something, heard something, or maybe have doorbell video, to give them a call. Reports can remain anonymous.

