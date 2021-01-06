Judge in newspaper shooting case appointed to appeals court

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland judge who has been presiding over the case of a man who killed five people at a newspaper in 2018 has been appointed to the state’s intermediate appellate court, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

The governor appointed Judge Laura Ripken to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.

It was unclear how the appointment would affect the second phase of the court case against Jarrod Ramos, who has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible due to his mental health. The sanity phase of his trial is currently scheduled for June before a jury.

Ramos pleaded guilty in October of 2019 to all 23 counts against him for killing John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland in June of 2018.

Ramos had a well-documented history of harassing the newspaper's journalists.

If Ramos were found not criminally responsible, he would be committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital instead of prison.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats including Hillary Clinton and AOC rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

  • Giuliani calls for 'trial by combat' at D.C. rally

    Rudy Giuliani is ready for a fight. A real, physical fight.Yes, that's exactly what the former New York City mayor and top lawyer for President Trump suggested Wednesday at a rally in Washington, D.C. As some Republicans in Congress prepared to object to the Electoral College votes that proved President-elect Joe Biden's win, Giuliani suggested they duke out their election dispute another way: "trial by combat."The 2020 presidential election has already been decided, and high-level officials on both sides of the aisle have found no evidence of fraud that could've affected the results. Still, Trump's closest allies have spent the past two months spreading baseless allegations of fraud, to the point that it may have jeopardized Republican turnout in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff and cost the GOP its hold on the body. A swath of those Trump supporters descended on D.C. Wednesday for a rally outside Congress, where Giuliani and other objectors repeated their lies to the crowd.Giuliani repeated false claims about voting machines in key states that Biden won, insisting he see the machines that turned out "fraudulent" ballots (they didn't). After all, Giuliani said he and Trump are both willing to "stake [our] reputation[s]" on finding fraud -- "if we're wrong, we will be made fools of," he added. "So let's have trial by combat," Giuliani suggested.> "Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we're wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we're right, and lot of them will go to jail. So -- let's have trial by combat" -- Giuliani pic.twitter.com/QAYvnplCj7> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021Giuliani also seemed to hype himself up for that fight with his entrance music: "Macho Man," which Giuliani perhaps didn't know was already used to mock Trump on Saturday Night Live. > Rudy Giuliani arrives with "Macho Man" as his entry music pic.twitter.com/D2cuirmEyI> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • In Beirut, a bronze bust of Iran general sparks controversy

    The unveiling of a large statue in Beirut of an Iranian commander killed by the U.S. last year has sparked indignation among many in Lebanon — the latest manifestation of a growing schism between supporters and opponents of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. The bronze bust of Gen. Qassem Soleimani was erected Tuesday by the Ghobeiry municipality in a Hezbollah stronghold near Beirut's airport to commemorate the slain general's supportive role in Lebanon's wars with Israel.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Ossoff Declares Victory as Senate Race Remains Uncalled

    Democrat Jon Ossoff declared victory Wednesday morning in one of the two Georgia Senate runoff elections despite the race remaining uncalled."Georgia, thank you so much for the confidence that you have placed in me. I am honored, honored by your support, by your confidence, by your trust, and I will look forward to serving in the United States Senate with integrity, with humility, with honor, and getting things done for the people of Georgia," Ossoff said in a video message posted on Twitter.The race remains uncalled, but Ossoff currently leads his Republican opponent David Perdue by more than 16,000 votes. Perdue was a Georgia senator from 2015 until Sunday, when his term ended.If Ossoff wins, he will be the youngest member of the Senate. His win would cement Democrats' control over the upper chamber after Democrat Raphael Warnock won Georgia's other Senate runoff on Tuesday.About 98 percent of the votes in the race have been counted, according to the Associated Press.

  • Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade

    As chaos ripped through Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump quietly slipped into his motorcade to be whisked back to the White House, despite having told his supporters that he was going to walk with them to the Capitol Building.Trump had used his pulpit at his rally to continue to falsely claim that he had won the presidential election, going as far as to threaten his own vice president, Mike Pence, who had publicly broken with him by refusing to block President-elect Joe Biden's win. Protesters, meanwhile, stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, overwhelming federal police. From behind bulletproof glass, Trump called for the rest of his assembled supporters to walk toward the Capitol to join the protests, claiming he would lead them in the march, which is being characterized by CNN as a "coup attempt."> President Trump says that following his speech, he will lead his supporters in a march to the Capitol building to "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women." pic.twitter.com/g5seac97wC> > — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021> President Trump called for his supporters to march from the White House area down Penn toward the Capitol. Hundreds doing so now. pic.twitter.com/Z5TOkzexEL> > — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 6, 2021Shortly afterward, the press pool reported Trump and his motorcade had returned to the White House.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • Former Chinese Communist party official sentenced to death in high-profile bribery and bigamy case

    The former chairman of one of China's largest state-controlled asset management firms was sentenced to death Tuesday for soliciting $260 million in bribes, corruption, and also bigamy. Lai Xiaomin, a former Communist Party member, gave a detailed televised confession on state broadcaster CCTV last January, which showed footage of safes and cabinets stuffed with cash in a Beijing apartment allegedly belonging to him. Lai had abused his position in attempting to obtain the vast sum, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said, describing the bribes as "extremely large" and labelling the circumstances "particularly serious". He had shown "extreme malicious intent," the court ruling added. The former chairman of the Hong Kong-listed China Huarong Asset Management Co. - a distressed debt group - was also found guilty of bigamy after living with a woman "as man and wife for long periods" outside of his marriage and fathering illegitimate children. Huarong is one of four companies set up in 1999 to help clean up bad debt piles choking China's banking system, and the company later expanded into investment, loan and property businesses. Lai's downfall began in April 2018 as investigators removed him from his job and stripped him of his party position. He was also alleged to have used his position to embezzle over 25 million yuan ($3.8 million) in public funds between 2009 and 2018. During his TV confession, Lai said he "did not spend a single penny, and just kept it there... I did not dare to spend it." He had referred to the apartment where he kept the money as the "supermarket", given his regular visits there to deposit cash. CCTV showed luxury cars and gold bars reportedly accepted as bribes by Lai, who worked in the central bank and the China Banking Regulatory Commission prior to his leadership roles in Huarong. The channel often broadcasts interviews with suspects admitting to crimes before they have appeared in court - a practice that has long been condemned by lawyers and rights organisations as forcing confessions under duress. The court said Lai would have all personal assets confiscated and be stripped of his political rights. Photos published by the court showed Lai standing up and facing the judge to be sentenced, flanked by two police officers wearing face masks. The sentencing brings an end to one of the country's biggest financial crime cases, and comes as Beijing takes an increasingly tough stance on corporate wrongdoing. Critics say the wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign launched under President Xi Jinping has also served as a way to target his opponents and those of the Communist Party leadership. Since Xi came to power, many high ranking officials have been jailed, although only one is known to have been executed - Zhao Liping, who was convicted of homicide in 2016. China keeps data on its use of the death penalty secret, although rights group Amnesty International estimates the country is the top executioner globally - with thousands executed and sentenced to death each year. Three other senior Communist Party members have been sentenced to death but later given a reprieve. The former head of Interpol, an ex-spy chief and a Xinjiang governor accused of "trading power for sex" are some of the other high-profile officials to suffer spectacular falls from grace in recent years in the anti-corruption purge.

  • Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol building in 'desperate coup attempt'

    As President Trump continues to falsely claim he won the election, hundreds of his supporters have breached the Capitol Building, tearing down security fencing and confronting overwhelmed federal police officers.The protests, which have drawn thousands from around the country, coincide with Wednesday's congressional election certification process, which is being overseen by Vice President Mike Pence. Earlier Wednesday, Pence publicly broke with Trump by saying he would not try to block President-elect Joe Biden's electors.> Trump protesters have broken through barriers at the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/9IgXQkGorE> > — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 6, 2021> Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ> > — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021> This is WILD pic.twitter.com/dC8whGzIgw> > — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021> BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun > > This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN> > — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021CNN has characterized the protests, and the storming of the Capitol Building, as a "desperate coup attempt."Additionally, there was reportedly a bomb threat at the Capitol Hill Club, a private Republican social club, prompting evacuations of the building as well as the nearby Cannon House Office Building and the Madison Memorial Building. "Cannon staffers are being told to take escape hoods, and to go underground to tunnels," Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman reported.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • Democrat Warnock claims Senate victory but Republican Loeffler vows she will win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

  • Some taxpayers find relief payments sent to wrong account

    A number of taxpayers who use tax preparation services, such as H&R Block and TurboTax, say their second relief payments were sent to the incorrect bank account, forcing them to wait longer for their money. The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing the Economic Impact Payments last week. The IRS said that direct deposit payments would take several days to post to individual accounts but funds were largely available on Monday.

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • EU no longer acknowledges Venezuela's Guaido as interim president

    The European Union can no longer legally recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate head of state after he lost his position as head of parliament, the bloc's 27 governments said on Wednesday. Guaido is still seen by the United States and Britain as Venezuela's rightful leader following the disputed 2018 re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, and two EU diplomats stressed the EU still did not recognise Maduro as president. An EU statement on Wednesday threatened further sanctions against the Maduro government, on top of an arms embargo and sanctions on Venezuelan officials already imposed, to decry what it views as rights violations and the rupture of democracy.

  • Why the Kenosha Cop Won’t Be Prosecuted

    On Tuesday, authorities in Wisconsin announced they would not be prosecuting Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake in August of last year — an incident that set off protests and riots in Kenosha, a city near the Illinois border. To justify this decision, they released two reports, one from the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and another from Noble Wray, a retired police chief and Obama-administration police reformer who’d been asked to render an independent assessment.Some important details of the shooting remain unclear, largely because Kenosha police did not have body cameras at the time. The incident was captured only on bystanders’ cell phones, videos from which do not show the whole situation. But when it comes to the question of a criminal prosecution, the documents are highly compelling: There is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Sheskey fired without justification. If anything, the evidence tips in the opposite direction.Officer Sheskey and two other cops showed up in response to a call from Laquisha Booker, the mother of Blake’s kids. She said that Blake had taken the keys to her rental vehicle, and that he’d borrowed vehicles from her and crashed them in the past. She added that Blake was “not supposed to be here,” but that she’d let him visit for his son’s birthday. Police dispatchers told the officers that Blake had a felony arrest warrant for domestic-violence offenses and sexual assault, meaning they’d have to arrest him if they found him, under Kenosha Police Department policy.When they arrived, according to the officers and another witness, Booker said that Blake was trying to take her car and her kids — and Blake was seen putting a child in a gray SUV. Sheskey has said he wasn’t sure if the child was Blake’s or not. In truth, there were three kids in the SUV, all Blake’s.The cops tried to arrest Blake. He resisted. Two different officers shot him with Tasers, but he ripped out the probes. And to make matters worse, Blake produced a knife. Despite some claims in the media that Blake was “unarmed,” he admitted having the knife himself, there’s video of the officers telling him to drop it, and the weapon was found open in the SUV after the incident. According to the DA office’s report, Blake also resisted arrest with a knife in a 2010 incident.And then came a fateful series of decisions. As seen in the widely disseminated cell-phone video, Blake walked around the SUV and opened the door. Sheskey followed and grabbed Blake’s shirt, then fired seven times. He says he stopped shooting when Blake dropped the knife, consistent with his training to shoot until the threat stops.Were the shots justified? The key question is whether Sheskey reasonably believed lethal force was necessary to stop an imminent threat of “death or great bodily harm,” whether to him or to someone else.Sheskey, another officer, and some witnesses say that Blake twisted his body toward Sheskey before the shots rang out, which would have moved the knife toward the officer. Per the district attorney’s office, “Officer Sheskey stated that for the first time Jacob Blake showed intent to harm [as opposed to just resisting arrest] by driving the knife towards Officer Sheskey's torso.” Such an action would clearly justify deadly force.However, this gesture is not obvious in the video, at least not to me. (You can see the recording on YouTube, and move frame-by-frame using the “<” and “>” buttons on your keyboard.) That said, I wouldn’t say the video disproves these claims, either — the more important question in court, where the burden is on the prosecution — because the SUV’s door and the cops’ bodies obscure some of Blake’s movements.And at any rate, as Noble Wray’s report adds, whether> Blake drove the knife forward or not, a reasonable officer could view himself as being in imminent danger. P.O. Sheskey was literally holding on to Blake's shirt, and Blake had a knife in his hand, actively resisting, attempting to get into the vehicle. This circumstance is only compounded with the kids being in the vehicle.Of course, it was Sheskey’s own decision to grab Blake’s shirt, and there are various ways we might second-guess the officers’ actions even if we don’t prosecute them. But when it comes to those crucial final moments, the truth is that Blake put them in an impossible situation. They could have kept a safe distance from the guy with a sexual-assault warrant armed with a knife, but that would have meant letting that guy get into a vehicle they knew contained at least one child — an option that could lead to a high-speed chase or a hostage situation, both possibilities that Sheskey says he feared at the time. On the other hand, once Sheskey got close to a knife-wielding suspect, the chance he’d need to use deadly force shot way up, because knives are incredibly deadly at that range and there isn’t much time to ascertain and react to a suspect’s movements.Or, as Wray put it:> Officer Sheskey had determined that it was dangerous for the public and the child in the car to let Blake go. P.O. Sheskey felt he could not retreat once he made the decision that harm could come to the kids or to the public. I found Officer Sheskey's analysis was reasonable based on the limited information he had at the time. Officer Sheskey did not know the relationship between Blake and the child. I am not sure if it makes much difference. The U.S. Department of Justice reports in 2010 that 200,000 kids are abducted mostly by a family friend or parent. Blake's severe resistance to being taken into custody would lead a reasonable officer to believe that he would engage in a high-speed pursuit.I have no idea what actually would have happened if Sheskey hadn’t fired. I’m glad I didn’t have to make that decision myself. And I’m glad prosecutors aren’t dragging this situation out by pursuing a case they could never win.

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • Huckabee: 'I'd love to see some Democrats' demand a 'full accounting' of election results

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'

  • The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

    The Associated Press still hasn't called either of Georgia's Senate races, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50. And with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • California governor proposes $600 stimulus for millions of low-income residents

    The cash support, which the governor included in a 2021-2022 state budget proposal, would go to Californians who qualify for a California Earned Income Tax Credit, with annual incomes of $30,000 or less, according to the governor's office. As many as 4 million state residents would be eligible to receive the checks, Newsom, a Democrat, told a press briefing. "Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads," Newsom said in a statement.

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top