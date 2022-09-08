Judge nixes Bronx man’s bid to overturn conviction despite allegations against ‘corrupt’ cop

A man jailed on a murder charge nearly 20 years ago lost his bid for freedom Thursday after a Bronx judge refused to overturn his conviction, despite accusations that the homicide detective who busted him had a history of misconduct.

Terel Overton, 39, was cuffed and led out of a Bronx criminal courtroom and back to jail to resume the 22 years-to-life sentence he received in 2003 for a murder he has long said he did not commit.

Bronx Judge Guy Mitchell denied a bid to vacate Overton’s conviction, saying his motion did meet the necessary criteria.

“The defendant’s motion to set aside the sentence is denied,” Mitchell said. “The defendant has not provided what the alibi evidence consists of.”

Overton was convicted in the 2001 shooting death of Timothy Parker, who was gunned down on E. 137th Street in the Bronx.

Much of the prosecution’s case hinged on a confession that Overton later said was coerced by Det. Michael Donnelly. Overton was 18 at the time.

Donelly is now the subject of lawsuits claiming that he coerced false statements from witnesses and failed to follow up on leads and hid evidence.

The allegations against Donnelly and other cops have already led judges to vacate convictions of other inmates.

Overton’s defense team said it would continue the fight.

“With newly discovered evidence and law enforcement misconduct, it’s not about proving that [Donnelly] actually did things in this case,” said Overton’s lawyer, James Henning. “The entire case boils down to is Donnelly credible or is Terel credible?”