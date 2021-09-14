Judge nixes cameras in courtroom at Thompson murder trial

Sep. 14—Circuit Judge David Mouton decided Monday not to allow any cameras in the courtroom at the trial of Stephen Thompson on murder charges, set to begin Thursday with jury selection.

The Law&Crime Trial Network had filed a request to place both a camera and streaming device in the courtroom to televise the trial. Local TV stations KOAM and FOX 14 followed with a request of their own for pool camera coverage.

The defense raised objections to the requests, saying the network seeking to televise the trial is "known for sensationalizing and emphasizing prurient and inflammatory facts in order to enhance viewership and revenue" and that such coverage could have a deleterious effect on the defendant's precarious emotional and mental health.

The state joined the defense in objecting to the camera requests at a pretrial hearing before the judge Monday.

Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said the state remains mindful of the public's right to be informed of trial proceedings and believes having cameras present could be useful in ensuring that people's opinions about the case are formed by what actually happens in the courtroom. But in this case, the prosecutor's office has had to weigh those concerns with the concerns of the victims and their families.

"I have to respect the family's wishes, and they are very concerned about there being cameras in the courtroom," Kenney told the Globe after the hearing.

She said family members were especially concerned with the prospect of live network coverage.

Thompson, 60, is accused of shooting and killing Carissa Gerard, 38, and wounding his estranged wife, Kristina Thompson, 44, six years ago at the address on the west side of Joplin where the two women were living after the breakup of the defendant and his wife.

He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

The prosecution recently agreed to take the death penalty off the table if the defense would drop its request for a continuance due to the unavailability this month of an expert witness for the defense slated to testify in the punishment phase of the trial. With the death penalty removed, a punishment phase and the testimony of that witness will not be needed.

Testimony in the case is scheduled to begin Monday after the two days of jury selection this week.