Judge nixes ex-Chicago Ald. Edward Vrdolyak’s bid for early prison release

A federal judge Thursday denied a bid by former Chicago Ald. Edward Vrdolyak to be released early from prison, saying Vrdolyak already got a sentencing break due to his age and poor health and has only served about one-fifth of his 18-month term.

Vrdolyak, 84, reported to federal medical prison in Rochester, Minnesota, on Nov. 30 to begin serving his sentence for a tax-related conviction stemming from millions of dollars in legal fees he and a colleague reaped in the state’s massive settlement with the tobacco companies in the 1990s.

In January, just a few weeks after his arrival, Vrdolyak’s attorneys filed an emergency petition asking U.S. District Judge Robert Dow to order his release, citing the former alderman’s advanced age, rapidly declining health and susceptibility the surging omicron variant of COVID-19.

Prosecutors objected, saying that Vrdolyak was receiving top-notch medical care in prison and that efforts to win release, which began with a request to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons the day after he reported, showed a “remarkable display of white collar criminal privilege.”

“The government has no doubt that prison life is tough on the defendant and his family,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu wrote in a filing in January. “But time in prison is not meant to be a walk in the park.”

In his four-page order issued Wednesday, Dow denied Vrdolyak’s request, writing that he had served “less than 20% of his total sentence” that was already reduced because of the same age and health factors.

“True, (Vrdolyak) is older and perhaps more vulnerable than he was at the time of sentencing, but (his) doctors forecast those predictable developments and the court considered them in imposing a below-guidelines sentence,” Dow said.

The judge said medical reports he reviewed showed Vrdolyak was receiving excellent medical care while in prison. He also noted that Vrdolyak would be eligible to petition the Bureau of Prisons for release to home confinement once he’s completed 25% of his sentence, which would be in about a month.

Story continues

In their motion for compassionate release, Vrdolyak’s lawyers said the former politician suffers from dementia and was immediately placed in solitary confinement when he reported to prison, which “led to some harrowing and emotional turmoil” including disorientation and uncontrollable crying.

“So stark has it been that Mr. Vrdolyak’s ‘grasp of reality seems to have been severed,’” the motion stated, citing a report from a medical expert who examined the former alderman.

Dow had initially delayed Vrdolyak’s prison term until vaccines were widely available. In ordering him to report to the Rochester facility in November, Dow said he’s been in communication with prison officials, who assured him they “are comfortable that their institution … can accept (Vrdolyak) and provide any medical care that he needs.”

Vrdolyak pleaded guilty in March 2019 to a tax charge alleging he obstructed an IRS investigation into payments to and from his friend and associate Daniel Soso related to the state’s $9.3 billion settlement with tobacco companies in the late 1990s.

In asking for prison time, prosecutors said Vrdolyak had been paid at least $12 million in fees stemming from the settlement even though he did no legal work on the case and hid his involvement from the Illinois attorney general.

Vrdolyak’s lawyers argued that his cut from the tobacco deal was a legitimately earned consulting fee paid by a law firm that had sought his expertise and assistance.

In sentencing Vrdolyak in 2020, Dow said he was not taking the tobacco litigation windfall into consideration.

Soso, 70, a lawyer and former Chicago cop, pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of income tax evasion for failing to report more than $3 million in income in the deal. He was sentenced in March 2020 to 2 years in prison.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com