Judge nixes Trump’s March 4 trial date in federal election subversion case

Donald Trump’s March 4 trial date in his Washington, D.C., criminal case is officially off.

The federal judge overseeing the case made the call on Friday, just hours after indicating in court that lingering uncertainty surrounding the case has clouded her trial calendar in April and possibly beyond.

Judge Tanya Chutkan’s decision was widely expected amid Trump’s ongoing effort to have appeals courts declare him immune from the charges, which stem from Trump’s bid to subvert the 2020 election. Chutkan rescinded the trial date in a brief order, indicating only that she would reschedule it “if and when” the appeals courts settle the immunity issue.

The trial, if it occurs, is expected to last for several months.