Judge: No early release for DePalma

Sep. 28—LIMA — A scheduled hearing to determine if a convicted former lawman would be released from prison failed to materialize Monday when a visiting judge ruled that Frederick DePalma Jr. was not eligible for the early release.

DePalma, a former Allen County Sheriff's Office sergeant, has served six years of a 10-year prison sentence for stealing guns and selling them to fellow members of the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

Prior to the scheduled hearing, defense attorney William Kluge addressed members of DePalma's family who were seated in the courtroom. Kluge said retired Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Reeve Kelsey, sitting by assignment, cited a state statute that says because the former lawman was convicted of the crimes of theft in office and tampering with records, he was not eligible for early release consideration.

DePalma, now 55 years of age, pleaded guilty in August of 2015 to 59 felony charges — 35 counts of theft in office and 24 counts of tampering with records — which carried the potential for a prison sentence of more than 100 years.

He was sentenced almost exactly six years ago to 10 years in prison. He admitted stealing 33 guns, $11,800 in cash and some electronic items. Most of the guns were sold to four Allen County Sheriff's Office deputies who had no idea they were buying stolen guns, special prosecutor Matt Fox said at DePalma's sentencing hearing.

DePalma at the time said none of the deputies were aware the guns they were buying were stolen. The former lawman's crime spree stretched from 2008 to 2014 — near the time of his retirement after 27 years with the sheriff's office. DePalma was a sergeant who served as a crime scene officer. He collected and stored evidence for the agency.

At his 2015 sentencing hearing, sitting Judge Randall Basinger told DePalma he "brought shame to yourself and to law enforcement. You committed acts that are going to have a long-term impact."

DePalma, dressed in civilian clothing on Monday, appeared dejected as he left the Allen County Common Pleas Court in handcuffs en route back to prison.