Judge: No guns for Crawford County man charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

Oct. 8—A Meadville man facing charges related to his participation in the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, won't be allowed to possess any guns while he is free on bond.

Mikhail Edward Slye, 32, had objected to the prohibition on firearms possession that was among the conditions of his pretrial release when he made his initial appearance in court following his Sept. 30 arrest by federal authorities in Meadville.

In response to a motion for reconsideration from Slye, U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo ruled Thursday that the prohibition on firearms possession was constitutional.

The decision was first reported by the Erie Times-News.

The question at issue, Lanzillo wrote in his opinion, "is whether this condition of pretrial release is consistent with the Nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation."

"The Court believes it is," Lanzillo concluded.

The historical consistency test arises from a U.S. Supreme Court decision issued this summer. In New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the court declared unconstitutional New York's requirement of a license for concealed carry of firearms was unconstitutional.

Government regulations on gun possession must be consistent with U.S. historical tradition of such regulations, according to the decision.

In examining that tradition, Lanzillo found "long-standing precedent for denial of pretrial release and its attendant denial of the right to possess firearms."

Slye, who is charged with sending a U.S. Capitol police officer sprawling down a flight of stairs by throwing a bike rack-type barrier to trip the officer, is not accused of using firearms at the Capitol, Lanzillo noted. Nonetheless, he wrote, many of the charges against Slye involve "crimes of violence." The firearms prohibition was a necessary condition of Slye's bond "to reasonably assure the safety of other persons and the community and the appearance of the Defendant as required."

Story continues

Other bail conditions applied to Slye by the court include requirements that he be supervised by and report to the court's Pretrial Services department; that he avoid contact with people who may be victims or witnesses in the case; that he not possess narcotics; and that he report any additional contacts with law enforcement.

The officer who was tripped by the barricade was leading a team in an attempt to rescue two officers caught in the crowd just outside the Upper West Terrace area of the Capitol, according to the criminal complaint filed by the FBI against Slye in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. After sustaining injuries in his fall, the officer regained his footing and continued his efforts to locate the two officers stranded among the rioters.

Slye faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and for allegedly interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

He also faces six misdemeanor charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

A preliminary hearing in the case will be held Tuesday before Lanzillo.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.