GRAND HAVEN — In a hearing Thursday, a judge ruled out an insanity defense for Holland Township man Jose Eduardo Perez-Jaquez, who is charged with the murder of Victor Gil-Bravo.

Perez-Jaquez, who goes by Eddie, was evaluated by a psychologist whose report was submitted to 20th Circuit Court Judge Karen Miedema.

Miedema said based on the Jan. 31 criminal responsibility report there was "no support" for a finding of legal insanity. The judge said she would move ahead with scheduling a jury trial.

Police respond to reports of a shooting at Leisure Estates mobile home park Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Perez-Jaquez appeared in court by Zoom from the Ottawa County Jail.

The judge said the 19-page psychologist's evaluation would be sealed in the court file.

Perez-Jaquez was arrested soon after Gil-Bravo was shot and killed Aug. 30, 2020.

More: 19-year-old arrested in Holland Twp. murder case

The shooting happened at 7:15 a.m. Aug. 30, behind the Leisure Estates mobile home where Gil-Bravo, 20, lived with his family, including younger siblings.

Gil-Bravo was shot several times in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office quickly identified Perez-Jaquez as the suspect through witness statements and electronic and video evidence and arrested him Sept. 1.

According to police, Perez-Jaquez and Gil-Bravo knew each other and had arranged a meeting before the homicide took place.

— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens at cmuyskens@hollandsentinel.com and follow her on Twitter at @cjmuyskens.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Judge: No insanity defense for Holland murder suspect