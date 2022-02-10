Judge: Northumberland County homicide charges will go to trial

Feb. 10—SUNBURY — A Northumberland County judge determined that there is enough evidence to send homicide charges filed against a Mount Carmel Township woman to trial.

Judge Paige Rosini issued an order this week to deny a motion to dismiss the charges against Lisa Karlaza, 53, of Back Street, Dooleyville, Mount Carmel Township. Karlaza is accused by police of stabbing to death her husband, Richard Karlaza, during a July 4 altercation at the Back Street home.

"After examining the evidence and considering the reasonable inferences derived therefrom in a light most favorable to the Commonwealth, Defendant's petition for writ of habeas corpus is denied," Rosini wrote in the order.

The decision comes after more than three hours of testimony in January from District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Karlaza's public defender Laurie Ann Pickle. There is no evidence, Pickle argued, linking her client to the murder other than she was inside the home, according to testimony Wednesday.

The incident began when Mount Carmel Township Police were dispatched to Back Street at 6 p.m. on July 4 for an initial report of a home invasion. An investigation showed there was no sign of forced entry to the home, according to testimony.

Police found Richard Karlaza deceased, laying in a pool of blood with several lacerations to his chest, neck and groin. Witnesses said they overheard an argument between the Karlazas and then a crash by the front door, police said.

Another witness testified that he went outside on his back porch and heard Lisa Karlaza crying and she was saying she needed help. Moments later Lisa Karlaza called 911 and told dispatchers someone broke into their home, police said.

Mount Carmel police served a search warrant and found an eight-and-a-half-inch knife in a dishwasher with suspected blood on the blade, according to testimony.

In addition to homicide, Karlaza is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault; three misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime, making false reports and simple assault; and a summary count of harassment.

A telephone conference is scheduled with attorneys only at 8:45 a.m. March 3 with Rosini.

Karlaza remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township. She is being held without bail.