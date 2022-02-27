Judge 'not inclined to modify the bond' for man

Feb. 27—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County Circuit Judge rejected lowering the bond of a shooting suspect, citing the man's criminal history.

Thomas Connor, 49, of Ashland, was arraigned Friday by Judge George Davis on a single count of wanton endangerment. Connor was arrested earlier this month when court records show he fired a gun while a woman was in his car, near the East Ashland McDonald's.

When public defender Caleb Hurt asked the judge to consider reducing bond, Davis began flipping through the man's criminal history.

Pointing to convictions for robbery, assault and thefts, Davis said he was "not inclined to modify the bond," which was set at $10,000.

Davis set a pretrial hearing date for March 24.

