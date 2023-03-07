Judge not ruling out death penalty case in Stockton serial killer case

Prosecutor Elton Grau at San Joaquin County Superior Court on March 6, 2023.

The man accused of killing seven people across Stockton and Oakland may still face the death penalty, despite his lawyers' pleas to prevent prosecutors from seeking capital punishment.

Judge Xapuri Villapudua denied the request in a Monday morning hearing at San Joaquin County Superior court. "The issues that the defense brings up are certainly very thought-provoking," she said, adding that the death penalty question may be addressed again later in Wesley Brownlee's case.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in 2019 halting use of the death penalty in California. Before that, the last execution to take place in California was in 2006 at San Quentin State Prison. Prosecutors can still seek the death penalty, however.

"Death sentences are unevenly and unfairly applied to people of color, people with mental disabilities, and people who cannot afford costly legal representation," the executive order states.

Brownlee's lawyer pointed to Newsom's order in the argument.

"There is actually no legal basis on which executions can be carried out," said John Philipsborn, Brownlee's attorney.

Brownlee, a former truck driver and Stockton resident with ties to Oakland, was arrested near Panella Park in October. He is charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The killings for which Brownlee has been charged followed a pattern in which a person in dark clothes approached victims in secluded areas at night before shooting them with a handgun, according to police.

Under the multiple murders special circumstance, Brownlee is technically eligible to be condemned.

"There has not been ... either by way of the legislature or by way of a court decision, [anything] that says that the death penalty is not an appropriate potential punishment," prosecutor Elton Grau said.

"Therefore, the law of the land is that the death penalty is an applicable punishment in these scenarios."

Prosecutors are still deciding whether to seek the death penalty in Brownlee's case, Grau said.

"Our hope is ... as the case progresses, to get the opportunity to fully air out the question of whether the people should be able to pursue this as a capital case," Philipsborn said.

