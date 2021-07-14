Judge nullifies horse trainer Bob Baffert's NY suspension

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge on Wednesday nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert, finding that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond to claims made against him after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

In her written ruling, Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the claims was required to meet constitutional muster.

But she said the racing association “had held no hearing — let alone a prompt one.”

Attorney W. Craig Robertson III, who represented Baffert at a Monday hearing before Amon, said the ruling confirms that “following the Kentucky Derby, there was an improper rush to judgment and Mr. Baffert has been treated unfairly.”

He called Amon's ruling “one step, in one venue, toward righting those wrongs,” and said he hoped it would lead to cooperation between the parties rather than division.

“Bob Baffert and NYRA have had a good relationship in the past. My hope is that they can get to that point again for the overall good of horse racing,” he said.

Dave O’Rourke, president of the NYRA, said in a statement the association is reviewing the court’s decision to determine its “legal options and next steps.”

O’Rourke said the association suspended Baffert to “protect the integrity of thoroughbred racing.”

Amon said she concluded that Baffert had established a likelihood he will prove the suspension violated the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

She said he also made a “strong showing” that there would be irreparable harm if the suspension was not overturned.

Amon noted that lawyers for the New York Racing Association had argued at a hearing Monday in Brooklyn that the public depends on it to ensure races are conducted in a fair and honest manner and to protect the integrity of the sport.

“That may be true, but the public has no interest in having the ‘integrity of the sport’ enforced by unconstitutional means,” she wrote.

On Monday, Henry Greenberg, arguing for the racing association, said the organization acted quickly because the Belmont Stakes, the third prong of horse racing's Triple Crown, was fast approaching.

The NYRA operates Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga Race Course.

In Baffert’s lawsuit last month seeking to get the suspension lifted, the Hall of Famer contended he was suspended without “any prior notice” and was not told the duration or terms of the suspension or any New York state law or regulation he might have violated.

The suspension would have eliminated Baffert's ability to enter horses at Saratoga, which opens Thursday.

“The 2021 Saratoga summer meet is a one-time opportunity. And given that many of the races are limited to horses of a certain age, an inability to compete in those races now means those horses will never have the chance,” the judge wrote.

“Baffert will face substantial damage to his income, client base, and reputation if he cannot enter horses at NYRA races for the indefinite future. He has already lost one prominent client and stands to lose others, and has been deprived of the ability to compete at Belmont,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former bank teller shares 'mortifying' mistake she made on the job: 'You deserve it'

    She called it the "most embarrassing thing" that ever happened to her.

  • The Home Run Derby winner has made $2 million in 2 nights - more than he's made in 3 seasons with the Mets

    Pete Alonso's two wins at the Home Run Derby have earned him more money than in the same stretch with the Mets.

  • Michigan GOP director who said Trump 'blew it' in 2020 resigns

    The executive director of Michigan's GOP is resigning after he upset members of the party by saying the 2020 election wasn't stolen from former President Donald Trump.

  • It’s Time for George W. Bush to Stand Down and Shut Up

    REUTERSGeorge W. Bush, who chose to remain quiet as a churchmouse in the face of almost all of Donald Trump’s crimes and abuses as president, has chosen this moment to offer a critique of a decision of Joe Biden’s.George W. Bush, who is responsible for the biggest foreign policy catastrophe in U.S. history with the disastrous invasion of Iraq, has chosen this moment to give Joe Biden foreign policy advice.George W. Bush, who has been at times complicit and at times silent in the face of his own

  • Jussie Smollett back in court

    In February 2020, Smollett was charged in a six-count felony indictment with staging a phony hate crime, nearly a year after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors.The six-count grand jury indictment accuses Smollett, 37, who is Black and openly gay, of making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his account that he was the victim of a hate crime.The indictment specifically charges the actor with six counts of disorderly conduct.Smollett has continued to insist that he was telling the truth when he reported that he was accosted on the street in January 2019 by two masked men, who he said threw a noose around his neck and poured chemicals on him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs and expressions of support for U.S. President Donald Trump.The actor, who played a singer-songwriter on the Fox television "Empire" but was dropped from the show after the alleged attack, sued the city of Chicago in November 2019, accusing municipal officials of maliciously prosecuting him.

  • Tommy Fleetwood's caddy mocks Bryson DeChambeau's claim he shouts fore '99 per cent of the time'

    Bryson DeChambeau's claim that he shouts fore after stray shots "99 per cent of the time" has been ridiculed by Tommy Fleetwood's caddie in the build up to this week's Open Championship. The big-hitting American has been criticised by commentators and social media users for not shouting when his tee shots are heading towards spectators. DeChambeau was asked about the subject during a pre-tournament press conference at Royal St George's, where he is one of leading contenders for the last major ch

  • Britney Spears’ Big Day in Court: Pop Star Speaks Out Against Father’s ‘Abuse,’ Can Now Hire Her Own Lawyer

    Valerie Macon/AFP/GettyThree weeks ago, Britney Spears delivered an internet-breaking testimony about the horrors she has been forced to endure for the past 13 years under her conservatorship largely controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. Now, the pop star is finally being heard. Spears was granted permission to hire a lawyer of her own choice on Wednesday afternoon by L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, who had 15 petitions and motions before her at the court hearing. At one point,

  • Updated Exclusive Forecast: Social Security Benefits COLA Likely to Be Largest in Decades

    The increase in the cost-of-living-adjustment is expected to be driven by a rebound in consumer spending and higher prices for cars, airfare and gasoline.

  • Bryson DeChambeau and other big hitters warned that Royal St George's 'can eat you alive'

    To Bryson DeChambeau and all the other power merchants who believe they can gobble up the major courses with their insatiable driving, the guardians of this layout have a warning: “Here is a Sandwich that can actually eat you alive.” It will doubtless be an emotional scene on the first tee at 6.35am when in-form English veteran Richard Bland hits the first tee-shot off the 149th Open Championship, two years and an ongoing pandemic after the 148th edition. Yet after the joy subsides at the return

  • Carrie Underwood’s New Instagram With Her Husband Is Prompting Fans To Celebrate

    This is major. 😍

  • British Open: Dustin Johnson sets a wedding date, returns to No. 1 and site of one of his epic major meltdowns

    Dustin Johnson has some ominous history at Royal St. George's, but the place is still among his favorite British Open venues.

  • Britney Spears Allowed to Choose Her Own Lawyer in Conservatorship Battle

    A Los Angeles judge has said Britney Spears will be allowed to hire her own attorney in her conservatorship case, according to the New York Times. Earlier this week, the Times reported that Spears talked to Mathew S. Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, about him and his firm stepping in to take over for Spears’ court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III, whom Spears criticized during the hearing last month. Ingham was appointed as counsel in 2008. He resigned from the case last week. Spears

  • Jerry O'Connell joins 'The Talk' as co-host, 3 months after Sharon Osbourne's departure

    Jerry O'Connell will be the talk show's first permanent male co-host.

  • Kentucky Derby’s top runners-up set to do battle in Haskell Stakes at Monmouth

    Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie top two choices for summer classic in New Jersey on Saturday.

  • Charley Pride's ‘Secret' Son Contests Late Country Star's Will

    Theres a battle brewing over the estate of Grammy-winning country star Charley Pride, fueled by a son few knew existed.

  • Senate to look at legalizing pot, NJ school board against it

    The U.S. Senate, led by Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Cory Booker, plans to make the historic move toward ending the federal prohibition on cannabis.

  • Judge delays sentencing after twists in Mollie Tibbetts case

    A judge on Wednesday delayed sentencing for the man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts after defense lawyers said they needed time to investigate new information pointing to other potential suspects. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, was scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday before his lawyers revealed newly obtained information that they say calls his guilt into question. Judge Joel Yates ruled Wednesday the sentencing would be delayed until after he holds hearings on the defense's requests to compel prosecutors to release information about other suspects and to order a new trial.

  • Watch lightning bolt smite teen’s golf ball in mid-air in incredible video from Texas

    “You sure that golfer wasn’t Thor?”

  • Souhan: Wild wanted both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter gone

    The Wild dumped Zach Parise and Ryan Suter so they could protect two other players in the expansion draft? True. The Wild dumped their former franchise players because they wanted to clear salary cap space for the upcoming season? Sure. The Wild cut two players with four years remaining on their contracts because the players' performances had declined? OK. Wild General Manager Bill Guerin ...

  • Have we all been mispronouncing Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s last name?

    The confusing case of #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and the proper pronunciation of his last name: