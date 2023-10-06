Judge: Odraye Jones can defend himself with conditions

Oct. 6—JEFFERSON — A judge has ruled convicted cop killer Odraye Jones can defend himself in his resentencing trial, but with conditions.

During a two-hour-long status hearing Friday morning, Jones signed a written waiver of counsel in Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder's courtroom.

Jones, now 47, and known as Alik Allah U Akbar since converting to Islam in prison, was sentenced to death in May 1998 by a jury in the November 1997 fatal shooting of Ashtabula Police officer William D. Glover Jr.

The resentencing trial came about after his death sentence was revoked last year by an appellate court, which found the testimony of a clinical psychologist, called to the witness stand by Jones' defense attorneys, contained racist statements.

The appellate court determined the conviction still stands, but Jones has the right to a new sentencing phase of the trial, set for Oct. 23 in Schroeder's courtroom.

In granting Jones' request to represent himself, Schroeder set the following conditons:

—Jones must respect the decorum of the court

—Jones shall comply with rules of criminal procedure and rules of evidence;

—Jones' arguments and challenges shall be limited to issues set by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals;

—Any violations of the rules or decorum will result in the defendant's self representation being terminated, and

—All off Jones' pleadings must be typed. The court will not accept handwritten pleadings. Schroeder ruled the Ohio Department of Corrections shall provide Jones with use of a computer and printer for this purpose.

Schroeder also appointed Jones' lead defense attorney, John B. Juhasz, and attorney Margaret Brunarski as standby attorneys for Jones. Last Friday, Jones said he would not use their services, even if the judge appointed them.

Since January, Jones has repeatedly asked the court to allow him to represent himself. He has refused to cooperate with his appointed attorneys because of his general distrust of attorneys.

Schroeder ruled favorably on Jones' request after two psychologists ruled him competent to stand trial. Schroeder also questioned Jones for nearly two hours last Friday before making the ruling.

Schroeder told Jones he doesn't believe it's in Jones' best interests to represent himself when two death penalty attorneys have been appointed to represent him for free. Even so, Jones insisted that's what he wants to do.