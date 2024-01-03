Judge OKs adjusted probation for deputy who poured hot water on two Lee County inmates

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Casey Howell, 27, is one of two deputies handcuffed after they injured at least two prisoners.

One of two former Lee County deputies convicted of pouring hot water on at least three inmates has had his probation adjusted as he prepares to move to New York after he appealed the court in December.

Casey Howell, 27, was originally placed on probation Oct. 2 for one year and ordered no contact with victims Yunier Graveran-Gonzalez, 26, formerly of Cape Coral, and Rickey Rumph, 57, of Fort Myers.

Graveran-Gonzalez was booked Feb. 2 and released April 4 on charges of fraud and loitering. He reached an agreement with the state on Nov. 3, where he enrolled in a pretrial diversion and was placed on supervised release.

Rumph was charged with assault and battery on a person 65 or older. He was booked Sept. 12, 2022, and pleaded no contest July 6. He was sentenced to 364 days with credit for time served, court records indicate.

Throughout their investigation, authorities determined Howell injured Graveran-Gonzalez Rumph.

According to court documents, Rumph's injuries included redness and irritation to his upper body, while Graveran-Gonzalez showed signs of extreme redness and irritation, coupled with pin-sized pustules that developed into what appeared to be blisters.

Howell admitted throwing hot water on Rumph and Graveran-Gonzalez after they kicked on the cell door and window, the report says.

Lee County Judge Josephine Gagliardi on Tuesday OK'd a revised probation of 11 months and 29 days and has approved of Howell moving to New York and reporting by mail to his probation officer.

The order comes after Howell on Dec. 4 filed a motion seeking the adjusted probation. As grounds, according to court documents, Howell said he expects to have a child in March and move to New York with his wife and family.

Howell was one of two former Lee County deputies arrested and charged with producing first- and second-degree burns on at least three Lee County inmates last year.

Court records indicate that the charges against Howell and Enzo Finamore, 25, were downgraded from felony offenses to misdemeanor cases on March 10.

Finamore was charged with injuring Keith Lamza, 44, formerly a transient Fort Myers man. Lamza's injuries included redness and discoloration to his right palm, which appeared to be healing. He was housed at the Lee County Sheriff's Office Core facility when the injury occurred.

He was placed on six months of probation. Court records indicate he hasn't appealed the court's ruling.

Carolyn Sammis, Lamza's mother, said her son moved to Pennsylvania in September and is living off Social Security.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said they removed hot water dispensers from the officers in the wing and added cameras at the location.

They also added a supervisor to observe the unit directly. Both deputies were placed on administrative leave and later terminated after separate internal affairs investigations.

Sammis in October told this news organization she's hopeful Lamza's case will spark change.

"You can't change the world, but you can change one prison," Sammis said at the time.

