Judge OKs use of cell phone data to locate suspect in Concord double murder

Jun. 12—A judge has ruled that Concord police did not need a warrant when they took extraordinary steps last fall to locate Logan Clegg, the 27-year-old drifter they believed was responsible for the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid last year.

The ruling keeps the murder case against Clegg alive; his double murder trial in Merrimack County Superior Court is now scheduled to begin July 24.

When it goes forward, the trial will likely include evidence that police uncovered when they used location data from Clegg's cellphone to locate and arrest him Oct. 12 in Burlington, Vermont.

Police had bypassed the normal procedures and had Verizon provide the data without a warrant. Clegg's lawyers have said police needed a warrant to obtain the information.

But in an 18-page ruling, Merrimack County Superior Court Judge John Kissinger said the exigent circumstances allowed police to move forward without a warrant.

They included:

Loss of evidence: Police believed Clegg had the murder weapon but would soon dispose of it.

Loss of Clegg: Clegg had booked a one-way plane ticket to Germany, and it would be difficult to find him if he were free in Europe.

Public safety: The murders appeared to be random, so others would be at risk with Clegg on the streets.

"Finally, that there was no discernable motive for the Reids' killing provides (Concord Police) with reason to believer Mr. Clegg might likewise randomly endanger others, particularly given the assumption that he was likely armed," Kissinger wrote.

In his ruling, Kissinger wrote that police would normally be required to get a warrant to obtain location data from a cellphone provider.

But depending on circumstances, police could avoid the hours it takes to obtain a warrant.

In another ruling, Kissinger wrote that Concord police failed to "scrupulously honor" Clegg's insistence a lawyer be present if they were going to ask him any questions. The overreach took place on the second day of interviews with Clegg.

Thus a question by Clegg — if he was going to get the money back that he was arrested with — cannot be used at trial, the judge ruled.

Next up for Clegg is four consecutive days of pretrial hearings; the first is scheduled for July 18, according to an online court reporting system.

The Reids were found shot to death in April 2022. They were killed while walking in the Broken Ground Trail system in Concord.

Clegg was living in tents in the area at the time.