Judge OKs expunging criminal conviction for Canton Local Board of Education member

Canton Local school board member Scott Hamilton left, appears in Massillon Municipal Court in June 2022 with his attorney Daniel Funk.

MASSILLON – A Massillon Municipal Court judge on Friday granted Canton Local school board member Scott Hamilton's request to expunge his criminal record for stealing items from a Massillon store in 2022.

Hamilton, 62, pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in June 2022. He was sentenced to a $100 fine and 40 hours of community service. He was placed on one-year probation.

He was charged in May 2022 with felony theft, accused of taking 166 bales of pine shavings from Tractor Supply Co. during multiple trips over a five-month period.

At the time, Hamilton's attorney Daniel Funk blamed it on a misunderstanding because Hamilton purchased the chips weekly for his mini-farm and loaded them in his truck.

Upon completing his sentence, Hamilton was eligible to apply for the case to be expunged and sealed. Sealing a criminal record removes it from public view while expunging it wipes it away.

Judge Edward Elum said Hamilton had completed his court-ordered probation and community service, had paid his fines and had not committed a crime since his conviction.

Hamilton was accused in October 2022 of stealing yard signs calling for his resignation from the school board. But the theft charges were later dropped by the Canton City prosecutor, who ruled the signs were placed on public property.

Neither the city prosecutor nor Hamilton's probation officer had any objections to the record being expunged, Elum said. The victim, Tractor Supply, also did not object to the expungement.

Elum said the process takes about a week before the record will be sealed.

After the hearing, Hamilton said he has always focused on doing what is best for kids, including students at Canton Local Schools as well as the other children he works with.

"I'm beginning my 30th year of Canton Youth Baseball and we are having sign-ups," he said. "I'm going to focus on that and, of course, my foundation."

In 2008, Hamiton and his wife, Edie, established the Scott and Edie Hamilton Foundation.

"He always is interested in helping kids," his lawyer added.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Scott Hamilton, Canton Local board member, has criminal case expunged