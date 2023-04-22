Judge OKs monthslong delay in hearing for remaining 'Rust' criminal case

Apr. 21—A state district judge on Friday postponed an upcoming preliminary hearing in the remaining criminal case tied to the 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Kari Morrissey, a special prosecutor for the District Attorney's Office, and Jason Bowles, an attorney for film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, both told Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer during a virtual status conference Friday they were in favor of delaying the hearing until mid-August.

Initially, the proceeding was scheduled to start May 3.

Gutierrez-Reed, who faces a fourth-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, is now the only defendant in the case. Prosecutors filed documents formally dismissing an involuntary manslaughter charge against her co-defendant, actor and producer Alec Baldwin, about an hour before the proceeding.

David Halls, the production's assistant director at the time of the shooting at the Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe, accepted a plea deal in late March on a count of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Morrissey told Sommer she needed additional time — 60 to 90 days — to investigate "issues that have surfaced just in the past few days," which would include subpoenaing witnesses for pretrial interviews.

Bowles sought the court's guidance Friday on whether Gutierrez-Reed could legally waive her right to a preliminary hearing within the required 120 days of charges being filed, which would have been a deadline of June 26. The judge confirmed the right could be waived.

Future of Baldwin's case unclear

The one-page document special prosecutors Morrissey and Jason Lewis filed Friday dismissing the case against Baldwin says "new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis," which could not be completed before the preliminary hearing scheduled next month.

The hearing — in which Sommer would have reviewed evidence and considered whether there was probable cause to move forward with charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed — was expected to last two weeks and include up to 35 witnesses.

"Obviously, the preliminary hearing won't take two weeks now," Morrissey said.

Baldwin's case was dismissed "without prejudice," meaning it could be refiled in the future. Morrissey and Lewis said in a statement Thursday "the decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of culpability, and charges may be refiled."

Morrissey and Lewis declined to comment Friday on the new evidence, but a source close to the case said Thursday it centers on the revolver that discharged a live round while Baldwin was holding it, killing 42-year-old Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The revolver at some point had been fitted with a new hammer, calling into question previous conclusions from the FBI crime lab that it could not have fired without the trigger being pulled, the source added.

Attorneys for both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed said Thursday they welcomed the renewed investigation by Morrissey and Lewis.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who led the initial investigation into the shooting, declined to comment Friday.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies stepped off the case last month after Sommer ruled she could not serve as a co-counselor with her first appointed special prosecutor, state Rep. Andrea Reeb, and she has declined to comment on the case since then.

Reeb left the case last month after Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion contending her role conflicted with her position as a state legislator, prompting Carmack-Altwies' appointment of Morrissey and Lewis.

Attorneys for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed released statements Thursday suggesting Morrissey's recent involvement in the case is the first time the investigation has been taken seriously.

"The new special prosecutor has taken a very diligent and thorough approach to the entire investigation, which we welcome and have always welcomed," Bowles and fellow defense attorney Todd Bullion wrote in an email Thursday. "... We fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated."

Lisa Torraco, an attorney for Halls, said Friday he is "very happy for Mr. Baldwin."

"Neither of us thought he should ever be criminally responsible ... because this was not criminal, it was an accident," she said.

Carmack-Altwies told CNN three months ago, when she filed the charge against Baldwin, a killing can be both accidental and criminal.

Baldwin's charge wasn't based entirely on the fact that he was holding the gun when it fired the fatal shot, but also on his role as producer of the movie, she said.

"He was the actor that pulled the trigger, so certainly he's charged as an actor, but also as a producer. He also had a duty to make sure that the set was safe, and we know from our investigation that there had been accidental misfires prior to this," she said.

Los Angeles-based personal injury attorney Miguel Custodio told The New Mexican in an email Friday "assertions of a defective prop may help the actor's case but is damning evidence against the producer."

Entertainment attorney Tre Lovell — also based in Los Angeles — had a different take.

"Producer is simply a credit, and you can get a producer credit as part of being an actor, as an investor, as a manager making an introduction," he said. There are co-producers, executive producers, and so forth, and those are simply credits, and they're negotiable.

"A 'producer' credit does not mean you have on-set responsibility," Lovell added, "and certainly it does not mean you are in charge of set safety. With Alec Baldwin, you would have to see what his responsibilities were, if any, that his producer credit specifically involved in his contract. "

At Hall's plea hearing last month, Morrissey said the assistant director was the "safety coordinator" on set, but Toracco disputed whether that title put him in charge of the safe handling of firearms. "He can't control how other people handle firearms," she said.

Torraco said in a voice message Friday her research indicated Baldwin wasn't tasked with safety, either.

"Based on the investigation, I learned that Mr. Baldwin as a producer was specifically exempted from safety responsibilities on the set," she said. "So charging him as a producer was a bad theory of the case because that was not his responsibility."

If prosecutors are intent on refiling charges against Baldwin, they might want to do it soon.

Jennifer Burrill, a defense attorney who is president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, said the more time that passes, the more difficult it could be for prosecutors to refute arguments by his legal team that the case shouldn't go forward due to pre-indictment delays and "clear evidence" Baldwin has been "prejudiced" and suffered harm to his finances and reputation because of the state's drawn-out and faltering prosecution.

"If he had pled straight up to a fourth-degree felony, he would be done by now," Burrill said. "They can't say no harm, no foul now."

Additionally, she said, 2021 legislation ending qualified immunity for government workers and agencies in civil rights cases means prosecutors could find themselves as plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by Baldwin.

"The fact that they made this a public media circus by holding all these press conferences, the wrong charging, the firearm enhancement — that's huge damage to somebody," Burrill said.

Prosecution has cost at least $82K

The state Board of Finance allocated more than $317,000 to prosecute the case in September, and the Legislature appropriated about the same amount during its recently completed session.

The New Mexican on Friday obtained 340 pages of documents related to case expenditures in response to a public records request.

An initial review of the documents indicates the District Attorney's Office had spent at least $82,000 as of Feb. 20. Of that, about $23,000 was paid to Reeb and about $15,000 was paid to spokeswoman Heather Brewer, who was hired to handle media for the case.

Brewer sent out an email Thursday directing all future media inquiries to an email and phone number for Morrissey and Lewis. She didn't offer an explanation of whether she'd been fired or had resigned.