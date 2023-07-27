Judge OKs sealed records in felony case

Jul. 27—The court records will be sealed in a case where a teenager was charged with a felony following a motion from his attorney.

Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam granted the motion to seal the records in the case of Pierson Z. Rutherford on Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Ramalingam told Rutherford's attorney, Tom Clark, of Clark & Feeney Attorneys at Law, to prepare an order that he would then sign. The motion had no objection from Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith.

Rutherford was charged as an adult for rape in May, but the charges were later dismissed without prejudice May 30. The motion states "the interest of justice would best be served thereby" in explaining the reason for dismissing the charges, according to court documents.

Clark later filed the motion to seal the records based on economic or financial loss for Rutherford and for his safety. Clark reported that Rutherford received "significant" threats at school. Clark also said the tires of Rutherford's car were punctured, which was attributed to retaliation because of the publicity of the case.

Clark asked that the records be sealed permanently to avoid public scrutiny as well as the fact that the charges were dismissed and "nothing came of this case."

A motion July 14 signed by Rutherford outlines the reasons for the request to seal the records. The document states that when he was released from the Juvenile Detention Center he received threats of physical violence from older students, which "made me afraid for my physical and mental well-being," according to the document. He then stopped attending classes for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.

The motion states Rutherford wasn't interviewed by Lewiston police and wasn't allowed to share his defense. His mother also wasn't aware of the charges when he was arrested on his way to school. When he was arrested the police didn't have an understanding of Rutherford's defense when he was charged "despite being charged as a very young man with a very serious crime which will follow me for the rest of my life," the document states.

Story continues

The document also cites that coverage of the charges, including in the Lewiston Tribune, brought "unwanted publicity."

In the document Rutherford also notes that in the future, he doesn't know how to respond if he is asked if he's ever been charged with a felony. Even though he believes he must answer "yes," the case didn't make it to trial. The charges were also dismissed before there was a preliminary hearing, which is where a judge would have determined if there was probable cause for the case to proceed to district court.

"It is respectfully requested in the interest of justice that it would be best that this matter can be sealed to keep it away from the public as much as possible," the document states.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.