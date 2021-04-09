Judge OKs video of Turner man at hospital after his arrest in the slaying of Turner couple

Apr. 9—AUBURN — A judge on Thursday approved a prosecutor's request for video footage of the man charged in the slaying of a Turner couple while he was being evaluated at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston after his arrest.

Assistant Attorney General Megan Elam had subpoenaed the hospital for "materials relating to the admission" of Patrick J. Maher, 24, of 419 Turner Center Road, Turner.

Appearing by videoconference in Androscoggin County Superior Court on Thursday, Elam said she and defense attorney Henry Griffin "wanted to make an assessment about the behavior" of Maher shortly after his detention.

Elam also had subpoenaed the hospital toxicology reports as well as notes and documentation by medical staff responsible for the clothing removal and cleaning of Maher who, according to an affidavit, had been found in the couple's home covered in blood.

Elam said she would draft an order, at Justice Valerie Stanfill's direction, that would limit dissemination of the video footage only to the attorneys and office staff and investigators involved in the case.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Maher on Wednesday on two charges of intentional or knowing murder, each crime punishable by 25 years to life in prison.

Maher is accused of fatally stabbing Troy Varney, 52, and Dulsie Varney, 48, at their home on Knight Farm Road in Turner early in the morning on Feb 12.

Maher was a tenant of the couple.

Authorities said he broke into their home through a living room window.

At his initial court appearance, Justice Stanfill ordered mental evaluations for competency to stand trial and to gauge Maher's state of mind at the time of his alleged criminal conduct.

Rescue workers had driven the Varneys to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where they were pronounced dead.

Autopsies revealed they died from sharp-force injuries to the head, torso and extremities. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Maher is being held at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn without bail.