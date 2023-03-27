This Judge & OnlyFans Creator Was Fired for Speaking Out Against an Anti-LGBTQ+ Politician

Gregory Locke

Order in the court!

Gregory A. Locke, a former New York City administrative law judge, hasn't dedicated his entire life to law — he also has time for a hot and heavy OnlyFans account.

Locke, who is also a lawyer, opened the account in 2020 and charges $12 a month for access to his posts. (You can also check out his content on JustFor.Fans for just $9.99 a month.)

“White collar professional by day... very unprofessional by night. Always amateur, always raw, always slutty,” his profile, @ctrlzalt, reads.

Locke was recently fired after he criticized anti-LGBTQ+ city council member Vickie Paladino on social media. Paladino, who has called drag story hour “grotesque” and said “progressives may have no problem with child grooming and sexualization, but I do,” on Twitter also wants to take away funding from schools that participate in “‘drag queen’ degeneracy.”

Her homophobia has gotten so out of hand that she was removed from the Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addiction, and could be facing more penalties from the City Council Rules Committee. Locke replied to some of her hateful and bigoted tweets by saying, “choke on a d*ck Vickie. After Paladino posted his comment on her Twitter, he was fired.

None — (@)

“This city must have absolute faith in its courts at every level, and employing individuals like Mr. Locke in positions of legal authority only corrodes the people’s trust in the professionalism and impartiality of our institutions,” Paladino told the New York Post.

I would like to go on record as saying that having hateful people who diminish grooming and childhood sexual assault by comparing them to drag queens reading a book corrodes my trust in the professionalism and impartiality of our institutions.

While it seems Paladino loves to use vulgarities and insults herself, she can’t handle taking them.

It takes a true hero to sacrifice his career as a judge to call out a hateful bigot, so if you want to help support his other career, check out Gregory A. Locke online.