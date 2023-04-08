What judge ordered man to do during sentencing for fatal crash

Apr. 7—A Maysville man was sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to write an apology letter to the family of a woman killed in a 2019 wreck, according to court documents.

Garry Lamar Fricks, 45, pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and failure to stop at a stop sign in the crash that killed Liliam Barrientos, 24, of Gainesville.

Fricks was sentenced Tuesday, April 4, by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin to 15 years with the first eight years in prison. Gosselin allowed the latter half of his sentence to be served on probation.

Georgia State Patrol said Fricks was driving around 5 p.m. Aug. 20, 2019, east on Emory Griffin Road.

Barrientos was the front-seat passenger in a car going south on Bryant Quarter Road.

The indictment accused Fricks of bending over into the floorboards while driving at a high rate of speed and subsequently running a stop sign.

Fricks hit the other car on the passenger side, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.

Gosselin ordered that Fricks write an apology letter to the Barrientos family that must be approved by the prosecutor.

Fricks' license will be suspended, and he will lose driving privileges while on probation, according to Gosselin's sentence. He will also be subject to random drug and alcohol screens.

Defense attorney Chris van Rossem did not return a request for comment.