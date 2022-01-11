Judge orders Arlington Sam Houston High student detained after loaded gun found

A 15-year-old Arlington Sam Houston High School student was ordered on Tuesday to remain in detention after a loaded handgun was found on him at the campus.

District Judge Alex Kim ordered the teen held for 10 days until the youth’s next hearing.

The teen was ordered to be detained during a brief hearing at the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Justice Center in Fort Worth.

Kim also told the teen’s mother that the 15-year-old would need to be evaluated for any mental health issues.

Arlington police detained the teen Monday after officials were alerted about a social media post that a student had a weapon on campus. The school was placed on lock-down.

A officer found the student, who appeared upset, according to Arlington police reports.

At some point, the officer searched the student and found a loaded handgun in the student’s waistband. The gun had been stolen out of Arlington.

The teen was placed on probation when he was 11 years old after assaulting a public servant, according to the judge. Before he was 11, He had been detained a few other times for other assaults on public servants, one time spitting on a police officer when he was 10 years old.