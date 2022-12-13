Judge orders $250K bond for former SC deputy accused of killing retired police lieutenant

A former Chester County deputy accused of killing a retired police lieutenant was given a bond in court Tuesday.

Evan Robert Hawthorne was arrested for the July 2021 death of Larry Vaughan, who served at the Rock Hill Police Department for 30 years before his retirement.

At the time, the coroner said it looked like Vaughan was in some sort of fight before he was murdered.

In court Tuesday, a judge ordered Hawthorne eligible to be released on $250,000 bond. He is required to wear an ankle monitor and will have a curfew, the judge said.

According to York County jail records, Hawthorne was still listed in custody as of Tuesday.

Solicitors said the two men didn’t know each other before the murder. Surveillance footage shows they met at a bar in Rock Hill and prosecutors said they drank together to the point of falling over, and were so intoxicated they were kicked out of the bar.

Prosecutors said somehow, the suspect followed Vaughan home and killed him using blunt force trauma.

Hawthorne’s mom said Hawthorne acted in self-defense.

