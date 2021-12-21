Judge orders 5 years in prison for Dover man who fatally stabbed housemate

A Morris County judge gave a Dover man five years in prison for "inexplicably" stabbing his housemate to death during an argument outside their home this past summer.

Santiago Agudelo, 55, used a 2 ¾-inch folding knife and stabbed Jose Fransico Pena-Macias, 42, around 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 29 once in the chest before he fled to go to work in Denville, disposing of the blooded weapon in the woods behind the business, prosecutors said.

Agudelo, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, hindering and a weapons offense in November, initially told police he was not involved in the crime but was quick to change his story when confronted with the fact that a witness had seen him in a heated argument with the victim, said Christopher Schellhorn, a Morris assistant prosecutor.

Morris County Judge Stephen Taylor handed down the sentence on Dec. 16 during a virtual court hearing, stating that he had difficulty comprehending the crime that left a wife and two young children without their husband and father.

"The victim lost his life, the family suffers, the defendant's life is altered significantly, and for what reason?" Taylor said.

The five-year sentence aligned with a plea offer by prosecutors; Agudelo's quick admission to the crime was "one of the primary reasons" Schellhorn said his office offered a deal in the lower range of a second-degree crime, which carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

John Somohano, Agudelo's defense attorney, said his client's action was a "momentary lack of judgment" during a fit of frustration where a single stab wound "had perfect aim that ultimately caused the death of the victim."

"It wasn't a crime of passion where my client had been so fed up and decided to stab 20, 30, 50 times," Somohano said.

Agudelo has a few prior arrests but only one guilty plea for a paraphernalia/marijuana-related offense, his defense attorney said.

The victim's father, mother and wife all shared statements in letters to the court. Pena-Macias' aunt spoke, calling her nephew a "good son, father, brother and excellent friend" whose death was a "huge loss" to the entire family.

Agudelo spoke during the hearing, expressing his remorse before noting he has "suffered" since the stabbing.

"Sometimes I pray to God for the person that died and for my life," he said. "You live and learn, I will never fight again in my life."

Agudelo said he got "scared" when the victim wanted to fight — a prior defense attorney noted that Agudelo was about a foot shorter than the victim — and had the thought to call police, but did not do so. He asked Taylor for leniency, stating that he had made a "mistake" and that he was "not a bad person."

The victim was unarmed when he was stabbed and there was no evidence he made any threats of violence, Schellhorn said.

Agudelo will be required to serve 85% of his sentence, or roughly 4 years and 3 months, before he is eligible for release on parole. He was given credit for 109 days already served in jail.

