Judge orders another prison sentence for man convicted in Chew murder

Nov. 1—A former New London man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the 2010 killing of 25-year-old Matthew Chew faces six months in prison for an arrest that led to a violation of his probation.

Tyree Bundy, 29, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to breach of peace and admitted violating his probation.

In 2021, Bundy was one of two men arrested for allegedly confronting, kicking, punching and threatening to shoot his mother's ex-boyfriend.

New London Superior Court Judge Hillary Strackbein said in court that she intends to sentence Bundy to six months in prison if, over the next four months Bundy, who is free on bond, abides by the terms of his probation.

In 2013, Bundy was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the Oct. 29, 2010 stabbing death of Matthew Chew in downtown New London.

He was one of six men who had randomly targeted Chew for a "beat down." One man was sentenced to 35 years in the killing and two others to 15-year prison sentences. Bundy was among three men sentenced to eight years in prison.

