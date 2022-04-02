Judge orders attorneys in Thomas case to avoid 'extrajudicial' comments

Apr. 2—SOMERSET, Pa. — A judge has issued an order preventing attorneys involved in suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' sex assault case — and Thomas himself — from making "extrajudicial" statements about the case outside court.

Court-appointed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany issued the decorum order Friday following a request by state prosecutors who said Thomas' defense was attempting to "poison the well" to impair the court's ability to seat a fair, impartial jury of Somerset County residents.

"Following the hearing, (defense attorney Ryan Tutera) walked to a group of reporters and floated, without any evidence, the conspiracy theory that the above-captioned case is somehow political payback for the defendant ... defeating his predecessor," Senior Deputy Attorney Generals Patrick Schulte and Tomm A. Mutschler wrote, saying the statements were loaded with "innuendo" and inflammatory rhetoric.

Creany's order did not appear to step beyond the limits that attorneys are already expected to follow as professionals representing clients in Pennsylvania — called "Rule 3.6" — but it appeared to serve as a direct reminder that there are limits to the statements they can make publicly in representing a client in criminal court.

The order was issued a week after Tutera announced to reporters that he might raise questions about whether the Office of Attorney General should be prosecuting the case because Somerset County's previous district attorney, Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser, now works in that office.

Lazzari-Strasiser, unseated by Thomas in a 2019 election, has worked in the attorney general's office since 2020. She no longer works as a prosecutor, either in this case or any others statewide, instead leading a Conviction Integrity Unit that examines questionable sentences levied years ago to assess whether those punishments were fair.

Prosecutors from the attorney general's office said that Thomas' defense made "inflammatory" comments outside court last Friday, moments after both sides discussed efforts to seat an impartial jury this summer to hear the case.

Creany advised both sides about pre-trial motions in court that day, and prosecutors noted in their filing this week that the defense never mentioned its "conspiracy theory" in the courtroom.

"As a matter of fact, a hearing was held to discuss whether the Attorney General was the appropriate agency for the case" and "the defendant conceded and made no mention of the March 25 ... falsehoods," Schulte and Mutschler wrote.

Tutera did not file a written response to the initial decorum request or the ensuing order as of Friday. Referencing the order, he responded that he "cannot provide a comment at this time" when reached by The Tribune-Democrat.

Thomas is accused of sexual assaulting and strangling a woman inside her Windber home in September 2021. Police said Thomas unlawfully entered the residence carrying alcohol and only agreed to leave after the woman said she would not call the police.

Through his defense attorney, Thomas has said he is not guilty and looks forward to challenging the state's case in trial.

Creany's order is limited to attorneys in the case, persons assisting them and Thomas.

Decorum orders and stricter so-called gag orders are sometimes issued in high-profile cases where concerns exist that continued publicity or news coverage might hurt the court's chance to find a jury of local residents willing to fairly listen to all evidence in a case before making a determination on guilt or innocence.

But veteran Blair County defense attorney Thomas Dickey said orders such as the one issued Friday by Creany "reflect rules that already apply all of the time" to all Pennsylvania attorneys in criminal cases.

"Sometimes, they just need a friendly reminder," Dickey said. "It's a judge's role to make sure both sides are entitled to a fair trial without problems — and that applies to the defense and the prosecution."

In high-profile cases, it's not uncommon for a judge to issue "Rule 3.6 orders" at the outset of a case's path toward trial, he said.

"In a high-profile case, sometimes parties want to try a case in public, and they make statements outside court that can sway a potential juror one way or another to think someone is guilty or innocent, and as citizens we're all potential jurors," said Dickey, who is not involved in the case. "This rule is designed to prevent that from happening."

Creany did not go into detail on his specific reason for the decorum order, but stressed to both sides to follow "Rule 3.6" within the Rules of Professional Conduct.

That rule allows attorneys to discuss matters of public record in a case and to make "reasonable" statements necessary to "protect" a client from substantial undue prejudice stemming from publicity not initiated by the aforementioned lawyer or his or her client. But it bars public comments by attorneys that can harm the trial process, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court-adopted professional conduct rules show.

It specifically prohibits statements "that the lawyer knows or should know will have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicative proceeding."

The judge's order also banned Thomas from making or reposting social media comments that could prejudice the case, after prosecutors reported that he posted a link on Facebook detailing his attorney's comments through his official Somerset County District Attorney Facebook page. That measure applies to attorneys on both sides of the case as well, Creany wrote in his two-page order.

Friday's order remains in effect "until further order of the court," the judge wrote.

As currently scheduled, the case is set for trial in June.