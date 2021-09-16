Judge orders Biden administration to stop expelling migrant families using Trump-era Title 42 policy

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·1 min read

WASHINGTON – A judge on Thursday ordered the Biden administration to stop expelling migrant families with children under a public health policy that allows migrants to be turned away from the United States to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities.

The order was issued by District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. Sullivan's ruling will take effect in 14 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in August indefinitely extended Title 42, saying it "shall remain in effect until the CDC Director determines that the danger of further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States from covered noncitizens has ceased to be a serious danger to the public health, and the Order is no longer necessary to protect the public health."

Title 42 allows Customs and Border Protection officials to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities. Children and some families are exempt from the policy.

Sullivan's ruling is a big win for immigrant rights organizations who have called on the Biden administration to end the use of Title 42, which started under former President Donald Trump's administration.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other immigrant rights organizations in August resumed a lawsuit that was filed under the Trump administration challenging the Title 42 policy.

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judge orders Biden admin. to stop using Title 42 for migrant families

