Judge orders blogger who frequently criticizes Hartford Police Department to turn over laptop as part of civil suit

A Connecticut judge has ordered blogger Kevin Brookman — a frequent critic of the Hartford Police Department — to turn over his laptop and cellphone as part of a police lieutenant’s quest to identify and sue anonymous commenters who disparaged him on Brookman’s site.

The identities of the commenters on Brookman’s “We the People Hartford” are being sought by police Lt. Vincent Benvenuto, who is seeking to unmask the authors so he can sue them for defamation. Benvenuto claims his personal and professional reputation have been harmed by the comments, including one that described Benvenuto as racist.

While an officer with the New York Police Department, the comment read, Benvenuto “was racist so they kept him out of queens and Bronx.” Other comments accused the 12-year Hartford police veteran of sleeping on the job, leaking information and making racist and threatening comments.

“The accusation of racism is particularly offensive in the context of the Hartford Police department which must not only remain free from bias against its own members but also the public at large,” Superior Court Judge Cesar Noble wrote in his decision.

Brookman, whose posts often take aim at the Hartford Police Department’s top brass, said the judge’s decision “seems un-American,” and he would likely appeal it. A state shield law allows journalists to conceal information and the identities of their sources. However, it also says journalists can be compelled to divulge information if it “is critical or necessary” to criminal or civil proceedings.

“It doesn’t seem right that one police lieutenant can try to expose my contacts like this because they want to find out who’s giving me information,” Brookman said Tuesday.

As part of the Aug. 26 order for forensic analysis of Brookman’s devices, Noble acknowledged that Brookman has already replaced the computer and cellphone he was using to run his watchdog site in 2019, when the alleged defamation was taking place.

The judge has also heard testimony that neither Brookman nor Google, which hosts his blog, have the IP addresses of the commenters. However, a digital forensic expert for Benvenuto argued in court filings that Brookman’s new computer and phone could still help identify the people.

In his complaint, Benvenuto alleges that the comments were likely written by fellow officers. His attorney, Patrick Tomasiewicz, said Tuesday they were grateful for the judge’s ruling and hope it offers a potential pathway to finding out the truth.

“It is my client’s position that anonymous bloggers from the Hartford police department who spend their time defaming others do not deserve to wear the uniform of a police officer,” Tom said. “Further, engaging in this type of behavior is a disservice to the citizens of our city.”

Benvenuto’s forensic expert, Scott Gibbs, said it’s unlikely a search of Brookman’s computer data will even yield an IP address for an anonymous commenter, which would potentially identify the author, according to the judge’s decision.

Gibbs proposed that Benvenuto search Brookman’s texts and emails for key words from the offending comments, to potentially match someone with an IP address to an anonymous users.

“That does not seem right,” said UConn Law School Professor Leslie Levin, who teaches a media and law course and represented news organizations as a lawyer.

Levin questioned why Brookman should be made to hand over his computer, saying that method seems over-broad.”

However, neither she nor UConn Law School Professor Richard Kay were surprised that a judge would compel Brookman to help identify the commenters.

Connecticut’s shield law is weak, said Kay, a constitutional law expert. It requires only that someone show that otherwise shielded information is relevant to a civil or criminal action and cannot be obtained from other sources.

“In this case, it’s pretty clear that the one thing (Benvenuto) needs to sustain his action is to have the identity of the person who wrote the comments,” Kay said.

Benvenuto sued Brookman in December 2019. In January of this year the blogger was hit with a second, similar lawsuit from Assistant Chief Rafael Medina.

While Benvenuto only took issue with anonymous comments, and is not seeking to hold Brookman or the blog accountable for alleged defamation, Medina claims he was defamed by Brookman himself.

In various posts in November and December 2020, Brookman wrote that Medina had dropped the ball around COVID-19 and was covering up police misconduct.

He also cited anonymous sources in a post that claimed Medina “went into a tirade” during a meeting of Hartford police supervisors, “pacing in front of the room vowing that he will ‘go after the rats’ and the ‘rats will be fired.’ ”

That lawsuit is pending.

Noble’s decision ordered Brookman and Benvenuto to try to reach an agreement on a protective order and the parameters of the search of Brookman’s hard drive and cellphone.

Rebecca Lurye can be reached at rlurye@courant.com.