Judge orders Charlie Adelson's parents to answer prosecutor questions for first time

The judge presiding over the first-degree murder trial of Charlie Adelson ordered his parents, Donna and Harvey Adelson, to answer questions from prosecutors for the first time since law professor Dan Markel was killed seven years ago.

Leon Circuit Judge Stephen Everett on Thursday ordered the Adelsons — who have long been investigated in the conspiracy to kill Markel — to comply with state subpoenas demanding they appear for questioning. He warned their lawyer, Marissel Descalzo of Miami, that if the Adelsons don’t comply, he’ll begin contempt of court proceedings against them.

“Are you going to produce your clients to testify pursuant to the grant of immunity?” Everett said. If not, he said, “I’m going to issue a writ of bodily attachment to bring them to Tallahassee, and we will have contempt proceedings here in Tallahassee.”

“No, your honor,” said Descalzo, who appeared virtually. “I will produce them.”

On Sept. 12, Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman issued investigative subpoenas to the Adelsons demanding they appear before her on Oct. 3 at the FBI office in Miramar. When they didn’t, Cappleman filed a motion to show cause, which Everett granted last week.

Descalzo moved to dismiss the order to show cause, arguing that a state law conferring immunity to people who testify under subpoena was unconstitutional and that any statements they made could be used against them in any federal investigation.

But Everett shot that down, saying that case law holds that the immunity granted by the state extends to federal authorities.

“In fact, in your motion to dismiss, you’re arguing against a statute, Florida appellate law and the United States Supreme Court,” Everett said. “What is your basis in fact or law to make this argument?”

Descalzo cited a more recent case involving testimony sought in a case by a foreign authority. But she acknowledged under questioning by the judge that the Adelsons’ testimony had not been sought by any foreign sovereign.

Everett dismissed Descalzo's motion, finding that it was “without merit.” She then asked for a stay on the Adelsons’ testimony, but Everett flatly denied that, too.

The judge set a date of Oct. 17 for the interview. He also suggested there would be consequences if the Adelsons don’t answer questions by prosecutors. Their lawyer previously signaled that they would assert their 5th Amendment rights against self-incrimination in any interview.

“If there is non-compliance with this interview, at that point, it will become an issue of whether there is some remedy that is going to be sought with regard to the witnesses,” Everett said.

Charlie Adelson, a South Florida dentist and the suspected ringleader of a plot to kill Markel, goes on trial in less than two weeks for first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation. Prosecutors believe the Adelson family had Markel killed during a contentious custody battle between Dan Markel and his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, who is Charlie Adelson’s brother.

Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera, the two hit men who shot and killed Markel in his garage, and Katherine Magbanua, the mother of Garcia’s children who dated Adelson, have already been convicted on murder charges in Markel's death.

Donna and Harvey Adelson appear on witness lists for both the prosecution and defense in the trial of their son, which starts Oct. 23. It's unclear at this point whether either of them will be called to testify.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Dan Markel murder: Judge orders Adelson parents to answer questions