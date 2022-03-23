Judge orders city employee accused of killing co-worker released on house arrest

Mar. 23—State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Tuesday ordered the release of a city employee charged with fatally shooting a co-worker during a roadside fight earlier this month.

Ellington said prosecutors from the Attorney General's Office had not proven their argument Karl Rougemont, 31, is so dangerous no conditions of release from jail could protect the community from him.

He will await his trial on house arrest at his parents' home in Pecos.

Rougemont is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Vigil, 40, as the two were fighting March 7 in the busy intersection of St. Michael's Drive and Cerrillos Road during the evening rush hour.

Rougemont was a collections specialist with the city Public Utilities Department, and Vigil was an automated meter technician, the city's website says.

Rougemont had been charged with an open count of murder. The state now intends to charge him with second-degree murder, Assistant Attorney General Jesse Pecoraro said Tuesday.

The Attorney General's Office took over prosecution of the case March 10 after the First Judicial District Attorney's Office discovered a conflict of interest.

"The defendant is related to an employee in the office," Franchesca Perdue, a spokeswoman for the district attorney, wrote in an email Tuesday.

During Tuesday's hearing, Pecoraro presented a witness's cellphone video of the March 7 incident showing the final moments of the men's struggle. The video captures Vigil straddling Rougemont on the ground in the middle of the roadway and punching him repeatedly. Rougemont then appears to shoot Vigil.

Loud music playing in the witness's vehicle obscures the sound of the shots, but the footage shows Vigil slump to the side. Rougemont gets to his feet with the gun in his hand. He stands over Vigil and points the gun at him for several seconds before putting it in his waistband and walking back to his vehicle.

Several women in the courtroom began to cry as the video was shown.

Pecoraro portrayed Rougemont as someone who "brought a gun to fistfight" and reacted disproportionately to the situation — "indiscriminately spraying bullets" into a crowded intersection before walking away "without a scratch on him."

The state put two witnesses on the stand, including a New Mexico State Police case agent and motorist who said she was two or three cars behind the altercation when she saw "a fight happening in the middle of the road."

The woman described seeing "two men beating each other up, rolling around fighting, hitting each other."

Vigil's fiancée, a union representative and others have said there was animosity between the two men for months leading up to the deadly altercation.

State police Detective Allan Benitez testified Rougemont had been written up by his supervisors at the city about a year ago after he got into a dispute with utility billing manager Halona Crowe.

Crowe had accused Rougemont of yelling at her in her office after he had become upset over some tasks she wanted him to do. "He was screaming at her, pointing fingers at her, being really violent to the extent that she felt threatened," Benitez said. "She said she filed a grievance against Mr. Rougemont after that."

Benitez tried to introduce evidence showing Rougemont had an altercation with another co-worker about four years ago, but Ellington sustained an objection by Rougemont's attorney, Larissa Breen. The judge said the long-ago event wasn't relevant.

Benitez admitted under cross-examination by Breen he'd obtained only Rougemont's personnel file from the city, not Vigil's. He asked for Rougemont's file because Crowe had told him about the grievance against Rougemont, the detective said, adding no one had told him anything about Vigil that prompted him to ask for Vigil's personnel file.

Benitez said an autopsy report showed all five of the shots Rougemont fired had struck Vigil in the torso and were fired at close range.

Breen disputed the state's characterization of Rougemont as a reckless hothead. She argued he'd acted in self-defense when he drew his gun and fired after being attacked by a much larger man.

Vigil started the altercation after the pair left work, Breen wrote in a response to the state's motion seeking detention of Rougemont until his trial. Vigil pulled alongside Rougemont's vehicle, threatened to beat him up and told him to pull over, she wrote.

Rougemont refused to engage, Breen added, and got behind Vigil in traffic only to see Vigil's vehicle lurch forward as he threw it in park and got out and came at Rougemont.

Breen read an affidavit from a woman who said she had seen Vigil pull Rougemont out of his vehicle and begin punching him repeatedly in the head.

Rougemont was an unwilling participant in the violence, Breen said, and only drew his 9 mm gun — which he was licensed to carry — after it was clear he was losing the fight against Vigil, who outweighed him by about

75 pounds.

"Even after being pulled from the vehicle, Mr. Rougemont maintains a position of passivity," Breen said. "That's evident in the video, where the court can see he is the one pinned to the ground.

"This is not a situation where they were rolling on the ground between traffic exchanging blows," she said. "Mr. Rougemont is clearly subdued on the ground and is receiving blow after blow to the head. He went a long way not to pull the trigger that day.

"The court must give Mr. Rougemont's self-defense claim as much consideration as it gives the second-degree murder charge," Breen said. "A person who kills in cold blood is very different than someone who kills because there is no other hope for survival. Mr. Rougemont is in the latter category."

Ellington noted Rougemont's lack of a criminal history when making his ruling Tuesday.

Rougemont sat silently through Tuesday's hearing, breathing so deeply his chest could be seen rising and falling from across the room.

Upon hearing the judge's ruling, he broke down and cried behind his face mask.