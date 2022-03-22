Judge orders city employee accused of killing co-worker released on house arrest

Mar. 22—State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Tuesday ordered the release of a city employee charged with fatally shooting a co-worker amid a roadside fight earlier this month.

Ellington said prosecutors from the Attorney General's Office had not proven their argument Karl Rougemont, 31, is so dangerous no conditions of release from jail could protect the community from him. He will await his trial on house arrest under the judge's order.

Rougemont is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Vigil, 40, following an altercation March 7 at the busy intersection of St. Michael's Drive and Cerrillos Road during the evening rush hour.

Rougemont was a collections specialist with the city Public Utilities Department, and Vigil was an automated meter technician, the city's website says.

Rougemont had been charged with an open count of murder. The state now intends to charge him with second-degree murder, Assistant Attorney General Jesse Pecoraro said Tuesday,

Pecoraro portrayed Rougemont as someone who "brought a gun to fistfight" and reacted disproportionately to the situation.

Rougemont's attorney, Larissa Breen, disputed that. She said Rougemont acted in self-defense after being attacked by a much larger man.

Breen said Rougemont will stay at his parent's home in Pecos while awaiting trial.