Judge orders Clerk of Court Becky Hill to testify in Alex Murdaugh’s bid for new trial

Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill will have to testify at an upcoming hearing on jury tampering that could determine whether convicted double murderer Alex Murdaugh will get a new trial.

But dismissed jurors, prosecutors, defense attorneys and Judge Clifton Newman, who oversaw Murdaugh’s trial last winter, will not be required to take the stand.

Those two decisions in Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial were made by Judge Jean Toal Tuesday morning during a pre-hearing procedure ahead of a full hearing that begins Jan. 29 at the Richland County courthouse in downtown Columbia. During Tuesday’s roughly three-hour procedure, Toal established that the upcoming hearing will be a narrowly focused event, where Murdaugh’s defense attorneys will have to narrowly focus their inquiry of Hill’s alleged wrongdoing.

As part of narrowing the focus, Toal offered a surprise ruling that she does not intend to let any dismissed jurors or alternates testify. Murdaugh’s defense attorneys have argued that they need those witnesses to “corroborate” allegations against Hill.

“Corrobation is not something I need at this time,” Toal retored. “I think I am also perfectly capable of evaluating the credibility of Ms. Hill.”

Toal said all proceedings in the upcoming full hearing should be open to the public, but measures will be taken to ensure the privacy of any jurors who testify. Toal also ruled that she will conduct the questioning of all twelve jurors, which she expects she will complete in one day. She has asked attorneys to submit detailed questions that they want asked, which she will use to craft her own questions.

Tuesday’s procedure was intended to establish the ground rules for the hearing planned for the end of the month that will determine whether Murdaugh, a former Hampton County attorney, will receive a new trial in the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.

Toal set a high bar for Murdaugh to succeed in his bid for a new trial, telling attorneys that the defense must prove that not only was improper contact made with jurors, but that the contact resulted in a biased juror.

The case hinges on whether Hill tampered with the jury during Murdaugh’s six-week trial in Colleton County from January to March 2023.

At Tuesday’s pre-hearing, Toal heard arguments from both the defense and the prosecution that will shape the structure of the hearing.

Issues raised Tuesday included the scope of the evidence that can be included at the upcoming hearing. Among the issues raised were who will testify and which side holds the burden of proof.

As the accusations against Hill have increasingly sprawled into claims of ethics violations and abuse of her office, Toal repeatedly emphasized that the hearing later this month will closely examine questions of jury tampering.

Issues about other controversies surrounding Hill, such as her son’s arrest on accusations of wiretapping and plagiarism in her insider trial memoir, will likely not be admitted in the upcoming hearing, Toal said.

“This is a very focused inquiry on this jury and what impact any contact had on this jury,” Toal said.

At one point, she told defense attorney Dick Harpootlian to stop talking about his allegation that Hill believed a guilty verdict in the Murdaugh trial would drive book sales.

“I hope that’s the last time you repeat that,” Toal told Harpootlian.

“This is not a trial of Ms. Hill,” Toal continued. “Issues about motive and so forth... are not what this trial are about.”

In a potential foreshadow of the state’s case, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters confidently asserted that an independent SLED investigation had found “no impact on the jury” by outside actors.

However, one juror had said that she felt pressured by other jurors to vote guilty, Waters said.

One of the most important issues discussed Tuesday was how to maintain juror confidentiality. Toal has been clear that she intends to have an open courtroom, but stated that there would be no photographs of the jury and that CourtTV, which will broadcast the hearing live, would not show their faces.

Toal also indicated that she was open to renumbering the jurors one through 12.

These measures were necessary to prevent anyone who might try to “backtrace” the identify of the jurors, said attorney Eric Bland, who represents four of the jurors.

“The public has very firm opinions” about the Murdaugh case, Bland told Toal.

Becky Hill’s attorney, Will Lewis, was also in the courtroom Tuesday morning. In response to a request from Harpootlian to interview Hill, he said that he would “evaluate” the issue.

This story is developing and will be updated.