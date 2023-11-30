Judge orders CMPD to release all video of controversial arrest

A judge is allowing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to release their video of a controversial arrest they made earlier this month.

The video is ordered to be released to the public the day after #CLTCC views it in closed session. They have a meeting Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.



However, regardless if if they view it or not in that timeframe - it is ordered to be released on Dec. 12th. @wsoctv — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) November 30, 2023

Police said on Nov. 13, an officer stopped two people, Christina Pierre and her fiancé, Tony Lee, who appeared to be smoking marijuana near a bus stop. The attorney for the couple said they were smoking a legal substance purchased at a nearby store. Either way, the Mecklenburg County district attorney typically does not prosecute marijuana arrests.

A viral video shows several CMPD officers holding Pierre down while one officer hits her several times in an attempt to arrest her.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Police said Lee was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resist/obstruct/delay and possession of marijuana. Pierre was charged with assault on a government official, resist/delay/obstruct and possession of marijuana.

On Tuesday, Channel 9 learned the charges against Pierre and Lee have been dismissed.

On Thursday, Judge Daniel Kuehnert ruled that all video of the incident, including body camera, dashboard camera, and traffic camera video, should be released.

Charlotte City Council has until Dec. 11 to view the footage in closed session. The video is ordered to be released to the public the day after city council views it in closed session.

MORE PREVIOUS STORIES:

Whether or not council watches the video in that timeframe, it is ordered to be released on Dec. 12.

City council is scheduled to meet on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

Both the couple’s lawyer and CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings have pushed for the release of the video, even after the charges against Pierre and Lee were dropped.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Lawyer wants body cam video of CMPD arrest released, despite dropped charges)