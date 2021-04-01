Judge orders college to turn over report on 2017 rape

Apr. 1—BEVERLY — A Lawrence Superior Court judge has ordered that a lawyer hired by Endicott College to investigate a 2017 sexual assault on campus must turn over her report and other materials to the attorney representing the victim in that case.

In a decision Monday, Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman found that federal student privacy laws do not shield the report and other materials compiled by lawyer Margaret Paget from being disclosed in a civil lawsuit, rejecting the college's motion to "quash" a subpoena.

The lawsuit, filed last year, names the Beverly school, a former administrator and a former resident assistant and alleges that the school and those individuals were negligent in failing to take action to prevent the assault, which occurred in April 2017 during an on-campus party.

The victim, who was 19 at the time, went to the party at Hawthorne Hall, a dormitory, and acknowledged drinking. During what has been characterized as "horseplay," she fell and suffered a concussion, the lawsuit says.

While suffering the effects of alcohol and the concussion, the student, identified in court papers as "Jane Doe," was raped.

The school hired Paget to conduct an investigation, after which the accused assailant was expelled, according to court papers. No criminal charges appear to have been filed in the incident.

Jeffrey Beeler, who represents the victim, sought the materials compiled by Paget, including recordings of witness interviews, photos and notes, as well as the report, as part of what is called "discovery" — the exchange of evidence — in the civil lawsuit.

Endicott's attorney and lawyers for the former administrator and RA argued that the report contained personal information about other students, and that releasing it to a third party would be a violation of the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA. The lawyers also argued that releasing the materials could put the college at risk of losing federal funding.

The school also argued that if the judge concluded otherwise, that the materials and report be subject to an order restricting who can see them.

McCarthy-Neyman rejected both arguments, agreeing with the woman and her lawyer that the request falls under an exception to that privacy law and that there was also no good reason to restrict access to the materials with a protective order.

Beeler declined to comment specifically on the Endicott case but said FERPA is frequently cited by colleges and universities in an attempt to shield them from having to disclose information about sexual assaults on campus.

"These colleges and universities will try to hide behind privacy laws," said Beeler. "In the context of litigation, that's not the way it works."

Bryan Cain, a spokesman for Endicott College, said he cannot comment on pending litigation, but said the motion to quash the subpoena to Paget was simply a matter of "asking the Superior Court to advise the college on releasing student information."

"We appreciate the guidance from the court on handling student records," he said.

Beeler said courts are increasingly recognizing that colleges and universities have a legal obligation to protect students, both by disclosing crimes that occur on campus and by taking steps to address issues like underage drinking on campus.

Last July, the Supreme Judicial Court issued a decision in a similar case involving a Northeastern University student, who sued the school after she was sexually assaulted following a party. While the court upheld a lower court's dismissal of the case on other grounds, it reaffirmed that colleges and students have a special relationship, and also said that students should have a "reasonable expectation of protection" that cannot be waived simply by their use of alcohol.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.