Judge orders competency exam for Wausau man charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

WAUSAU – The attorney for a Wausau man charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend has asked for a competency examination.

Richard L. J. Mason, 28, faces charges of attempted first-degree homicide and carrying a concealed weapon. Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson found enough reason to continue the case during a hearing Thursday and ordered a competency examination of Mason.

According to the criminal complaint, on the early afternoon of Jan. 28, a 38-year-old Wausau man was at his girlfriend's home in Wausau. The man had been downstairs doing laundry when he came up to the kitchen and heard his girlfriend, who was in a bedroom, call him.

The 38-year-old man told police he went to the bedroom and saw Mason holding a young child. He said Mason pulled a gun out from behind his back, pointed it at the 38-year-old man and shot him, according to the complaint. Before firing, Mason told the other man, "You ruined my life," according to court documents.

The victim said he fell to the ground and Mason stood over him. Mason repeatedly said, You ruined my life," while continuing to point the gun at him, according to the complaint. The man said he was able to get up and leave the home.

At 1:41 p.m. Jan. 28, a caller reported the shooting. The victim had walked from where he was shot to the home where he lived to get help, according to the complaint.

When an ambulance arrived, the medical crew saw the 38-year-old man had been shot in the left abdomen and the bullet had gone out through his lower back, according to the complaint.

An officer talked to the victim's girlfriend, who said she had dated Mason "on and off" for seven years, and they had two children together, according to the complaint. She said she had been resting on her bed because she was sick when she heard a light knock on the patio door in the bedroom.

A child told the woman there was a man outside, and the woman went to see who was there. She saw Mason outside and slid open the door. She said she didn't know what to think because she hadn't seen him during the holidays or for one of their children's birthdays, according to the complaint.

Mason's next court appearance is scheduled for May 10. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is being held on $250,000 cash bail.

