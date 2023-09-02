Judge orders new Congressional district lines drawn in North Florida before next elections

A state judge on Saturday rejected a congressional district covering Clay and Nassau counties and much of Jacksonville as unconstitutionally restricting Black voters, telling Florida’s Legislature to redraw it.

“By dismantling a congressional district that enabled Black voters to elect their candidates of choice under the previous plan, the enacted plan violates … the Florida Constitution,” Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh in Tallahassee ruled.

Marsh barred state officials from holding elections that use the current boundaries developed to replace the former Congressional District 5, whose seat was held by former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson.

The judge said state lawmakers must develop a “remedial map” to comply with the constitution, and he retained control over the case to judge whether the new boundaries pass legal muster.

Al Lawson represented Florida District 5 in the U.S. House of Representatives, which included part of Jacksonville, before the Florida Legislature redrew the boundaries.

Lawson told a USA TODAY Network reporter via text that “this decision is a victory for the people of North Florida, particularly those communities of color who have been historically disenfranchised.”

The ruling was welcomed by Democrats, with Duval County Democratic Party Chari Daniel Henry saying that “it’s now incumbent on the Florida Legislature to embrace this ruling, follow the state’s Fair Districts Amendment, and draw a fair and equitable map that restores the voting power of black voters.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Judge: Congressional district lines around Jacksonville unconstitutional