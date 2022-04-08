Judge orders Cooper's release

Apr. 8—A federal judge has ordered the release of former Greenup Sheriff Keith Cooper from pre-trial detention, due to health concerns.

In an order issued last week, U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove ruled that Cooper would be released to seek treatment for a life-threatening variety of cancer.

Cooper was accused of committing mail fraud and stealing monies towards the end of his tenure as sheriff. Because of threats made by Cooper — to the effect of shooting it out with the feds if they ever came after him — the former sheriff was kept in pretrial detention on the basis that he was a danger to the witnesses involved in the case.

In Tatenhove's ruling, the judge found no fault with how a U.S. Magistrate Judge ruled in the District of Middle Tennessee to have him held pending trial. Citing the four factors of pretrial detention — the nature of the charges, the history of the suspect, the weight of evidence proving danger to the community and the danger posed to any person should the suspect be released — Tatenhove noted the magistrate made the right call.

At the time of that detention hearing, Cooper's attorney argued his client's statements about the feds needing body bags if they arrested him were taken out of context and was essentially false bravado.

Reviewing the magistrate's decision, Tatenhove wrote that Cooper's "newly discovered medical condition" has tipped the scales in favor of releasing the disgraced sheriff.

On March 23, Cooper was diagnosed with a "life threatening medical condition that will require surgeries and intensive treatment," the judge wrote.

"Without taking into consideration Cooper's medical condition, the Court found 'the weight of the evidence' prong to weigh in favor of detention because Cooper had threatened police officers and witnesses and therefore increased his level of 'dangerousness,'" the judge wrote. "But, with new information indicating that Cooper is facing a dangerous illness and will require serious medical treatment, it is less likely that he will be able to act on his previous threats of violence."

The Judge continued, "The court reiterates, however, that it takes Cooper's threats and historical access to firearms seriously. To ensure the safety of witnesses and law enforcement in this matter, the court will impose stringent conditions of release."

As a part of his conditions, Cooper will have to live at his girlfriend's house in Tennessee and cannot leave the Eastern District of Kentucky or the Middle District of Tennessee.

The Eastern District extends from the Ohio River all the way to Frankfort, encompassing all the counties and areas north and south. The Middle District is the middle chunk of Tennessee, around Nashville, Cookeville and Columbia.

He will be kept on house arrest, forbidden from drinking alcohol or possessing any type of firearm.

