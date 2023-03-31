Judge orders Cory Bigsby to be sent to mental health facility for evaluation

A Hampton Circuit Court judge on Friday ordered that Cory Jamar Bigsby be sent to Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg for further mental health evaluation.

That came after a clinical psychologist, Weare A. Zwemer, determined Bigsby “lacks a rational appreciation of his legal circumstance or the ability to cooperate with counsel in the preparation of a defense.”

A hearing has been set for June 15 to evaluate whether he’s been restored and a trial date can be set.

Bigsby is the father of a 4-year-old Hampton boy, Codi Bigsby, who was reported missing in January 2022.

The elder Bigsby is charged with numerous felony child neglect counts pertaining to Codi and two other children.