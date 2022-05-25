Judge orders DA's Office to pay legal fees in case involving Santa Fe Plaza obelisk

May 25—A state district judge ruled the First Judicial District Attorney's Office violated the Inspection of Public Records Act by refusing to produce certain documents related to a restorative justice program that resolved cases against eight people charged for helping topple the Plaza obelisk in 2020.

In the ruling, Judge Bryan Biedscheid ordered the DA's Office to pay the legal costs incurred by two men who sought the records.

The criminal cases were resolved in February, but the battle over records pertaining to the process — parts of which were deemed confidential by the DA's Office — is still pending in state District Court.

The obelisk, known as the Soldiers' Monument, was erected in the 1860s in honor of Union soldiers following the Civil War. The monument had been a lighting rod of controversy for some people, who decried an etching on one side dedicating it to soldiers who died fighting "savage Indians."

Aaron Borrego and Virgil Vigil separately filed writs in October, asking the court to order the District Attorney's Office to release the records. Their cases were later combined.

Their lawyer petitioned the court for summary judgment on three specific categories of records in February, arguing the DA's Office's reasons for withholding them weren't valid and the office should pay for their legal costs related to the litigation.

Biedscheid ruled in their favor on two of the motions Tuesday and said he needs more information before he can rule on the third, which relates to statements of admission submitted by the defendants as part of their plea deals and their communications with prosectors.

Biedscheid found the district attorney's reasons for failing to produce the records were based in part on a reasonable misunderstanding of what Borrego sought, and a flawed interpretation of its responsibility under the law to forward the request to Common Ground, a mediation service contracted to help facilitate the restorative justice process.

The judge determined the men should be reimbursed for their legal costs but could not collect damages of $100 per day allowed under the Inspection of Public Records Act.

"My clients and I are very pleased with the progress of the case and happy the judge went our way on two of the three issues," said attorney Kenneth Stalter, who represents Vigil and Borrego.

Stalter added his clients had only sought release of the records and legal costs and had not asked to collect damages.

"It's disappointing the District Attorney's Office is so unfamiliar with the laws [it is] supposed to be enforcing and following," Borrego said Tuesday. "Taxpayer dollars continue to be spent when she should have just turned over this information when it was request as required by law."

The District Attorney's Office declined to comment.

Stalter said the District Attorney's Office has provided some of some of the records sought since October, but added others — including statements of admission submitted by the defendants as part of the plea agreement, confidentiality agreements signed by community members who participated in the process, and statements and applications from people who wanted to participate — still have not been turned over.

Biedscheid ruled the prosecutors had the responsibility to at least forward the requests to Common Ground for response, citing case law which has determined public entities cannot dodge public records responsibilities by contracting with third parties.

"The district attorney has a duty to consider whether or not this is public information ... and in a case like this where it clearly is, they have a duty to forward [the request] to the contracting entity to determine what records are there," the judge said.

The issue Biedscheid said he could not rule on without more information was whether the District Attorney's Office is required by law to produce the statements of admission submitted by the defendants and plea communications.

Jonas Nahoum — an attorney hired to represent the District Attorney's Office — argued the statements are protected by rules which classify documents related to plea negotiations as privileged.

Biedscheid didn't rule on the issue but said the eight defendants are the ones who would have the right to waive or assert that privilege if one does exist. He ordered the parties to work together to notify the defendants of the dispute and give them an opportunity to express their positions.

Once that notification has been given, Biedscheid said, he will set another hearing in the matter.

The judge also ordered the parties to agree on a reasonable amount of costs and fees the men should be reimbursed for the litigation, adding if they couldn't come to agreement he would decide any dispute.