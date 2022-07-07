Judge orders defense attorneys in YSL gang RICO case to not share witnesses contact information

WSBTV.com News Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Young Thug
    American rapper

A Fulton County judge issued a temporary order blocking defendants in the Young Slime Life RICO case from having contact information for witnesses.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has accused members of the YSL gang of creating “havoc” in Atlanta since 2015, engaging repeatedly in violent crime. Rappers Young Thug, Gunna and 26 others were named in the indictment for RICO charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion this week with superior court to protect witnesses in the case. Willis alleges that gang members have made numerous threats to kill or harm witnesses.

“It’s always concerning when we’re prosecuting cases that in some cases, citizens will decide they should interfere in the process,” Willis told Channel 2 Action News. “Sometimes they try to do that by intimidation tactics or by direct threats. It’s a necessary step to make sure people’s personal information is not shared so they are not put in harm’s way.”

Fulton County Superior Judge Ural Glanville signed an order Thursday to prevents YSL defense attorneys from sharing witnesses’ information with their clients.

“Counsel may investigate as necessary to prepare for trial, but counsel may not share that contact information with their clients in the interest of preventing those witnesses from harm,” Glanville wrote.

It is the latest development in the high-profile RICO criminal case that has gained national attention.

Prosecutors allege in their indictment that Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, co-founded a violent street gang that committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings over roughly a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media. Police arrested Williams at his home in May.

Willis’ office claims YSL has a history of intimidating witnesses. The motion filed Tuesday specifically mentions one defendant Christian Eppinger, who is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer six times and other crimes.

The motion also mentions threats made against Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat and his wife. Quartavius Mender, a family member of one of the defendants, is accused of threatening the sheriff with a series of Instagram posts.

At a bond hearing Thursday, attorneys for Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, denied allegations that the witnesses were threatened. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to representation for Williams and is waiting for a response.

