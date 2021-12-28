Judge orders DNA sample as court considers charges in '20 Worcester slaying

WORCESTER – Jorge Luis Rivera-Baez was ordered by a Superior Court judge Tuesday to provide a DNA sample as part of the ongoing investigation into the killing of 19-year-old Jehlon Rose.

After Rose, a visitor from Connecticut, was killed on Water Street in November 2020, a Leicester man, Dana Gaul, was charged in the crime. At the time, officials said he was identified through surveillance footage, cellphone images and videos, and four witnesses.

Gaul was arrested, charged and indicted. However, Gaul's DNA did not match a sample taken from Rose's clothing, and then officials were told by an unnamed individual that Rivera-Baez may be involved.

The two men, according to court documents, look “strikingly similar." Gaul was released with a GPS bracelet at the end of November but has yet to be exonerated.

The government filed a third-party motion, asking Rivera-Baez to provide a DNA sample, as evidence relevant to judge Gaul's culpability. Rivera-Baez's lawyer, Sarah Hamilton, argued Tuesday that sufficient probable cause hadn't been establish to "force" him to provide his DNA.

Furthermore, Rivera-Baez had been convicted of a felony before, which meant his DNA was in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS),the FBI's national DNA database. Hamilton made the point that a suitable DNA sample taken from the victim could be compared against existing DNA information about Rivera-Baez.

Authorities cited a Nov. 10 meeting between Worcester Police Department detectives, Rivera-Baez and district attorneys as evidence establishing sufficient probable cause and said a new DNA sample was required for comparative analysis.

According to court documents, Baez spoke of his involvement in the assault upon the victim at the meeting.

Judge William J. Ritter ordered Baez to provide a DNA sample by Jan. 14.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Judge orders DNA sample as court considers charges in Worcester slaying of Jehlon Rose