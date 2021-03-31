Judge orders document be turned over in Olvany case

Mar. 31—SUNBURY — A Northumberland County senior judge on Tuesday ordered that a doctor's note be turned over to the commonwealth in the case against a former county correctional officer charged with lying under oath during an August summary trial.

Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger successfully petitioned Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. to have defense attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, turn over within 10 days an alleged doctor's note for defendant Holly Olvany, 50, of Sunbury. The doctor's note was referenced at a preliminary hearing in November, but Zenzinger told Woelfel that Rudinski refused to turn it over after three requests.

Zenzinger said it was not appropriate for the defense to withhold the evidence but have it "in his back pocket" when the commonwealth calls the doctor as a witness. Rudinski said he wasn't planning on calling Dr. Jeff Greco, from Mount Carmel, as a witness, therefore he said he didn't have to provide the document.

Detective Degg Stark charged Olvany in October after Stark said she lied about an appointment to drop off a urine sample for testing at her family physician's office.

Olvany is charged with a misdemeanor count of false swearing. Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey dismissed a felony perjury charge in November.

Olvany, who was terminated from the county prison, is free on $50,000 unsecured bail since November.

She is scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. April 19 in front of county Judge Hugh Jones.