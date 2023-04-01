Judge orders Dominion lawsuit against Fox to go to trial

Fox News logo. Andy Kropa/Getty Images

The trouble for Fox News continued on Friday, as a Delaware judge ordered a $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network by Dominion Voting Systems to go to trial.

The lawsuit was previously brought by Dominion after it alleged that Fox had purposefully aired false statements and allegations relating to Dominion's role in disproven voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. This includes "false claims that the voting technology company rigged the 2020 presidential election by flipping millions of votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden," CNN reported.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled that Dominion's case against Fox was sufficient to go to trial. Jury selection will begin on April 13, however, the jury will only have to conclude whether or not Fox's actions constitute defamation. They will not have to decide whether or not the network's claims were true or false, as "the evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that is CRYSTAL clear that none of the Statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true," Davis wrote in his ruling.

However, it is up to the jury to decide if Fox acted with "actual malice" by airing these claims, Davis added.

Fox said via a spokesperson that the case "is and always has been about the First Amendment protections of the media's absolute right to cover the news," per Politico, adding that the network would "continue to fiercely advocate for the rights of free speech and a free press as we move into the next phase of these proceedings."

The ruling marks another setback for Fox, which is also facing a lawsuit from former producer Abby Grossberg, who alleges that the network undertook a series of malicious actions against her. This includes allegations that she was pressured to give false testimony and was subjected to discrimination by Fox.

