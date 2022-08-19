Judge orders Eastman to testify on Trump allegations tied to Georgia elections

Aug. 19—A state district judge in Santa Fe has ordered John Eastman, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, to appear before a Georgia grand jury later this month to testify about allegations of coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of Georgia's 2020 elections.

Eastman, who has a home in Santa Fe, made headlines nationwide in June when federal agents confiscated his cellphone outside a restaurant in the city.

He was critical in the former president's attempts to convince Republican Party members in at least a half-dozen states, including New Mexico, to replace Electoral College votes won by Biden with electors who would back Trump.

Eastman's attorney, Joseph Gribble, argued in a court hearing Wednesday before Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer that Eastman — part of a legal team representing Trump in his bid to remain in office after the 2020 election — should not be compelled to appear before the grand jury.

His client does not fit the definition of a necessary and material witness, in part because he likely would exercise his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent on most questions due to the attorney-client privilege created by his position, Gribble argued.

The attorney also suggested the judge delay granting the motion to allow Eastman more time to "see what type of questions they would be asking" so he can talk to his clients or get an order of protection from the court, according to an audio recording of the hearing.

Gribble said the petition from Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court to compel Eastman's attendance at the grand jury didn't protect Eastman from "any potential criminal recommendations" that could be generated from the grand jury investigations.

"All Georgia wants to do is fly him out there for him to assert these rights; that is just undue hardship," Gribble argued. "Mr. Eastman can assert his Fifth Amendment right, and if we are proffered proper questions, assert his attorney-client privilege, and he doesn't need to be forced, to be dragged, to Georgia to do that."

He added, "This court has the power to protect a New Mexico resident from having to go and provide that information."

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told Sommer the Georgia court had sent plane tickets and a check for Eastman to reduce any burden he would face testifying before the special grand jury. Eastman would "not be having to pay a penny of his own money" to comply with the order, she added.

Sommer granted the petition, saying Eastman appeared to fit the definition of a material witness in the case and that any issue regarding attorney-client privilege or his right to remain silent should be addressed by the Georgia court.

As for "undue hardship," the judge said, the phrase usually brings to mind a disability, financial issue or medical condition, none of which seemed to apply in Eastman's case.

"What he's essentially arguing is it's not convenient, and I do not think that inconvenience rises to the level of undue hardship," Sommer said.

Gribble did not respond to a call and email seeking comment Thursday.

Wednesday's proceeding was — through a series of apparent court system mix-ups — held in relative secrecy.

The hearing opened with Carmack-Altwies trying to clear the courtroom, saying: "This was not filed under seal, but it is supposed to be a closed hearing, and I think there [are] some people in this room that would not qualify to be in here if this was a fully closed hearing."

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias said the case had been listed as "confidential" on the court's docket.

But Sommer said that was incorrect. "They just didn't know how to file it."

First Judicial District Court Executive Officer Kathleen Vigil said Thursday the Clerk's Office had coded the case in a way that automatically sealed it. She said she was unable to get more information on why it was coded for seal.

With the court file under seal, details on the hearing were hard to come by.

The New Mexican inquired about Wednesday's hearing with the Administrative Office of the Courts a day earlier and was told the hearing had been vacated and reset for Aug. 26.

Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman Barry Massey on Thursday emailed an audio recording of the hearing, which he said "got reinstated" and had taken place Wednesday after all.

Sommer wrote in an email Thursday she had vacated and rescheduled the hearing because of a misunderstanding over whether Eastman had been properly notified about the case.

After receiving a response to the motion from Eastman's attorney, she wrote, she set the hearing again for Wednesday.